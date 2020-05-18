Adele Reportedly Strikes Up Friendship With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

The royal couple moved to California in March of this year.

Adele is reportedly pals with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who moved near the Grammy-winning artist’s California home. The couple, who officially stepped down from their duties for the British royal family in March of this year, moved to Meghan’s home state with their son, Archie.

The trio has become friendly, reported the Mirror. The news outlet claimed that Adele has been giving the couple regular advice since they settled into a multi-million-dollar home they are renting from movie producer Tyler Perry. Adele reportedly lives near the Sussexes with her 7-year-old son Angelo from her marriage to Simon Konecki.

The Mirror claimed the three became friendly during a community event for Grenfell Tower victims in December 2018. The tragedy occurred after a fire broke out and took the lives of 72 people who lived in the block of homes in North Kensington, West London.

The news outlet quoted a source close to the couple who claimed their friendship had evolved over the past several months and the singer had reportedly given the pair advice on where they can find some solitude in their shared neighborhood.

“Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her… son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans,” claimed the source.

“All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from [Trevor] Engelson,” continued the source.

Engelson was Meghan’s first husband, whom she was wed to from September 2011 through August 2013. The couple had no children together.

While there has been no official confirmation from either Adele or Harry and Meghan’s camps regarding their friendship, the news comes on the heels of a report that stated Prince Harry was having difficulty adjusting to a more relaxed life in Los Angeles after years of a regimented schedule as a senior member of the British royal family.

The Inquisitr reported in April that Harry was reportedly missing aspects of his old life, including his charitable efforts and military work since his move to Los Angeles with Meghan. Since relocating to the Golden State, the couple and their son has spent their time self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.