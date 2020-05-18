Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Curves & Soaks Up The Sun In A Mustard Bikini — ‘Recharging’

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned fans with her natural beauty when she recently updated her Instagram feed. She looked spectacular in her skimpy bikini as she soaked in the sun’s rejuvenating rays.

The Victoria Secret model flaunted her sensational curves much to the delight of her 10.3 million followers. Clad in only a mustard bikini, Alessandra took some selfies while relaxing in the sun and shared them with her fans.

Alessandra exposed her voluptuous cleavage in a bikini top that highlighted her assets. The thin spaghetti straps and molded cups helped to frame the model’s sensuous curves.

The model paired the top with its matching bottoms. The high-cut legs showcased Alessandra’s lovely legs and toned derriere.

The mother-of-two styled her hair in loose waves and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back in a tangled disarray. She braided several strands around her face and decorated it with beads, for a hippy-like, carefree look. Alessandra also sported three necklaces, several bangles, and some earrings to complete the look.

The 39-year-old informed her fans that she was “recharging” and followed up the comment with four sun emoji. It seems as if she was spending time outside in the sun to refuel. The model posed on a colorful striped throw. In the background, stood a trimmed hedge and a large tree. The photo’s tag suggested that she was in Santa Monica, California.

Alessandra treated her fans to a multi-pic post that showed her basking in the sun. In the first photo, she wore a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses and smiled mysteriously at the camera.

In the second snap, Alessandra shifted her shades so that she could make eye-contact with the lens. The gesture also showed off her pretty purple manicure.

Alessandra flaunted her toned body in the third image. She was lying on her stomach and had her crossed feet up in the air. She parted her lips languidly and looked at the lens through wisps of her hair.

Both the fourth and fifth photos show the model as she recharged and turned her face toward the bright sun.

Alessandra’s fans raced to see the image. They showed their appreciation by liking the pic and engaging with the model in the comments section. While the vast majority simply posted heart or other emoji, some waxed lyrical about the model’s beauty.

“You are a sunny dream,” one fan complimented her.

Another follower loved Alessandra’s complete look.

“That hair girl. And that bra choice. Legend,” they added.

A third Instagram user raved about the pics and wished her a lovely day.

“These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice Sunday, dear Alessandra.”