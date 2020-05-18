Julianne Hough Brings ‘Sunday Sunshine’ In A String Bikini

Julianne sizzled in a very skimpy bright yellow two-piece.

Julianne Hough brought her fans some serious sunshine in a series of bikini snaps shared to her Instagram account on May 18. The star sizzled in the gorgeous new photos, which showed her as she struck a few poses in a yellow two-piece during a photo shoot for the June 2020 issue of Women’s Health magazine.

The upload was actually made up of three different photos of the ex-Dancing with the Stars professional and judge as she put her flawless body on full show for the camera.

In all of the photos, she flashed some serous skin in her very bright bikini.

Julianne seriously wowed in the yellow number, which was made up of a plunging triangle top with white strings that tied around her neck and stretched across her torso.

The former America’s Got Talent judge kept things matching. She wore bikini bottoms in the same color scheme that had the same white strings that tied into two large bows over her hips.

In the first of the photos contained in the upload, Derek Hough‘s sister placed her left hand on her inner thigh and had her right hand placed on the side of her head. She flashed a very big smile for the camera while her blond bob blew in the wind.

In the second photo, Julianne gave her 5 million followers a better look at her seriously toned abs. She had her right hand on the white wall behind her and her left pushed back a piece of hair while she shot out a sultry look.

In the third snap, the star opted for a more energetic pose. She bent her left leg and bent her upper body to the left with both of her hands up above her head.

In the comments section, plenty of fans shared their praise for the Safe Haven actress and all the obvious hard work that she’s put into her body.

“This keeps me motivated,” one person said with a shocked face emoji.

“She wore an itsy bitsy tiny weeny yellow gorgeous bikini,” another person wrote with an eye heart emoji.

A third called Julianne “beautiful.”

Julianne’s sizzling bikini look has received more than 188,000 comments within the first 19 hours since she uploaded it, as well as more than 1,060 comments.

But this isn’t the first look at her stunning new photo shoot for the latest issue of Women’s Health the star has given fans recently.

The cover was unveiled on the magazine’s Instagram account on May 14 and showed her in an unzipped silver bikini, after which the dancer shared a few more shots to her own Instagram of herself in a cut-out dark blue two-piece.