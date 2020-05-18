Lauren Dascalo Tugs At Tie-Dye Bikini Strings In Sexy Instagram Video: ‘Vacation Mode’

Lauren Dascalo entered her “vacation mode” in a new post on Instagram on Sunday evening. In a video on her feed, the model rocked a pastel-colored tie-dye bikini that left very little to the imagination and showed off her curves. She walked around outside what looked to be a home and promoted Bang Energy drink.

The video showed Lauren posing in front of a cabin-like house. She was surrounded by tall, thin trees and green bushes, though it is unclear exactly where the shoot took place. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down through the trees and highlighted Lauren’s tan skin. Her toned body looked better than ever in her colorful two-piece.

Lauren’s look included a purple, red, mint green, peach, and pink top in a triangle-shaped cut. Thin strings tied around her neck and back. The top’s low neckline did little to contain Lauren’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the top rode up on her chest slightly, so a fair amount of underboob was on show.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was exposed between the top and a matching thong with a low scooping cut that showed off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides featured ties high above her hips, which drew attention to her hourglass figure and showed off her long, lean legs.

Lauren finished off her outfit with layered gold necklaces. She also appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond locks down in a neat blowout.

The video opened with Lauren stepping out of the home as she tugged on her bikini top, revealing even more cleavage. She sauntered over to a clearing and playfully untied her bottoms. Lauren also turned around a few times, giving fans a view of her round booty in the skimpy bikini. As she stopped to take a sip of her energy drink, she cocked one hip to the side in a way that accentuated her figure. Lauren flashed several sultry gazes and smiles at the camera.

The post garnered more than 99,000 views and just over 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This bikini on you,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow girl you’re so hot,” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post last week, the blond babe rocked pink lace and satin lingerie, which her followers loved.