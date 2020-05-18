Bar Refaeli Smolders In Skimpy Bikini While Sunning In The Pool

Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli took to Instagram to flaunt her incredible figure in a series of photos that featured her wearing a skimpy bikini as she relaxed in a pool.

The Israeli model looked sexy and relaxed as she soaked up the sun in a tiny olive green bikini. The top had small triangle-shaped cups which left plenty of her chest exposed. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips.

Bar’s update consisted of three photos. Two of the snaps captured her as she lounged on a float in the pool while another captured her posing near a wall.

In the first picture, Bar was playing with her hair while she stretched out on a float in the pool. With her arms raised, she showed off her chest. The snap captured her from the side and also gave her followers a nice look at her flat abs and toned thighs as she laid back with one knee raised. She appeared to be enjoying the sun as she closed her eyes.

Bar struck a seductive pose in the second snapshot, which showed her lying back over the edge of the float, making her ample chest and flat tummy a focal point. Part of her hips were submerged in water that was collected in the bottom of the float. The pose also put her hourglass figure on display.

The third image featured Bar standing next to a wall while she posed in the swimsuit. She wore her hair up in a messy bun while she flashed a smile for the camera. She bent one knee and stood with one hip to the side, showing off her fabulous physique.

Bar kept the caption simple, leaving only sun, hat, and bikini emoji.

The post was a hit among her 3 million fans, of whom more than 19,000 hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Many of the commented were in Hebrew and other languages. That being said, some of Bar’s English-speaking fans chimed in with their opinions of the slideshow.

“What a body,” quipped one admirer.

“You made my day,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Amazing real body,” commented a third follower.

“Stunningly beautiful!” gushed a fourth fan.

Bar does look stunning considering she gave birth to her third child in January. Before giving birth, she shared a snap that saw her looking sensational wearing a satin dress as she commented that she was about to “explode.”