Eva Padlock Flaunts Insane Body In A Cut-Out Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit

Eva Padlock took to her social media page on Monday, April 18, to post a new five-photo update. Her 1.6 million Instagram followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy outfits, and her latest share did not disappoint. For the new addition, the Spanish model rocked a sexy cut-out swimsuit that flaunted all of her enviable curves.

The 36-year-old rocked a skintight lime green-and-black snakeskin-print monokini from Fashion Nova. The upper part featured a plunging neckline that gave fans a nice look at her decolletage. The swimwear hardly covered her ample assets and left a glimpse of her underboob.

The piece also featured a very large cut-out on her toned midsection, which revealed her flat stomach and toned abs. The bathing suit also boasted high leg cuts that showed a lot of skin and helped elongate her lean legs.

In the first photo in the series, Eva sat on the edge of the bed. She placed her right leg over the other and leaned backward, using both of her hands as support. She looked at the camera with a big smile on her face. In the second snap, she stood next to a glass door and popped her left hip to the side. She held onto the door frame with her left hand while her right hand rested on her thigh.

The third photo showed the model sitting on her bed. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with a serious look on her face. In the fourth pic, Eva was seen standing near the door. She grabbed the straps of her swimsuit and tugged it inwards to show more cleavage. The fifth snapshot was similar to the third pic, only that she smiled in the last photo.

Eva had her long, brunette locks parted in the middle and styled straight. The strands fell over her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup that included well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also appeared to have added a light dusting of pink blush and satin lipstick on her lips. She ditched the accessories to let viewers focus solely on her new swimwear.

In the caption, she wrote a “happy Monday” hashtag and tagged Fashion Nova. She also added a rainbow emoji.

Many of Eva’s fans went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the upload has racked up over 31,900 likes and more than 800 comments. A lot of fans dived into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her flawless figure. Some others were left speechless. Instead, they opted to use a combination of emoji to express their thoughts.

“Simply the best,” gushed an admirer.

“You are very sexy and attractive,” wrote another fan.