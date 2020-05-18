Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Tiny String Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun On A Paddleboard

Cindy Prado took advantage of the beautiful weather this weekend to enjoy some time out on the water, and documented the experience on her Instagram page. She posted several additions to her Instagram stories throughout her time in the ocean, and added a new post to her feed as well, much to the delight of her fans.

Two smoking hot snaps were included in the latest addition to the Cuban model’s grid, both of which proved to be a major hit with her 1.4 million followers on the platform. The snaps were taken out in the middle of the ocean, where Cindy ventured out to for a fun day of paddleboarding with her new equipment from Thurso Surf. A gorgeous view of the city made up the scene in the distance behind her, but it was 27-year-old that took center stage.

In the first photo of the double-pic update, Cindy was seen laying on her back across her turquoise paddleboard as it floated along the water. She rested her head on top of her backpack as she soaked up the sun, looking hotter than ever in a tiny string bikini that left plenty of her bronzed skin well on display. The look included a solid white top with incredibly thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had ruched cups and a plunging neckline as well, which teased an eyeful of cleavage as she stretched across the board.

The bottom half of Cindy’s swimwear look was nearly out of sight, though it was obvious that the garment boasted a risque design. Her toned legs were exposed nearly in their entirely, as was her pert derriere thanks to the number’s high-cut and cheeky design. It also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

Cindy took a dip in the refreshing water in the second image, though rested her arms on top of her board to keep her head from being submerged. She held a cup of wine in one hand and the full bottle in the other as she stared back at the camera in front of her with a soft smile across her makeup-free face.

Fans went wild for the double Instagram update, awarding it nearly 30,000 likes after just 17 hours of going live. Several followers took their admiration to the comments section of the upload as well.

“Omg you’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Cindy was “hot hot hot.”

“Crazy beautiful, but watch out for sharks and alligators!” a third follower warned.

“Has someone ever told you that you have the most perfect and beautiful body that a woman could dream of. You are fabulous, such a stunning BABE,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Cindy certainly seemed to have an adventurous weekend out on the water, however, she has spent most of her time recently hanging out at home. Another recent upload from the model captured her lounging across the couch in her apartment in a pair of slinky yellow pajamas. The comfy look proved popular as well, earning over 39,000 likes and 522 comments to date.