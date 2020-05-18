‘The Voice’ Spoilers: Five Artists Will Make History In The First Night Of The Series’ Two-Part Finale

The Voice will make history for the finale of its 18th season by allowing five artists to compete for the win after years of just four competitors advancing to the series finals. In the first of the series’ two-part season-ender, these singers will perform their own tunes as well as debut a remote duet with their respective coaches — Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

The remaining artists in the competition include Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman from Team Blake, Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, CammWess from Team Legend, and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick. While it has not yet been revealed which songs the artists will perform during the broadcast, it is a true testament to their talents if they can score one of the top spots in the May 19 season finale.

Two artists appeared to have upped the ante and are predicted to make it into the finals. These include Todd Tilghman from Team Blake and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick. While it is anyone’s guess at this point who the audience will vote for, the aforementioned singers have consistently delivered solid performances and may just be the two to watch in the finale, predicted CinemaBlend.

This season has proved to be challenging for both the coaches and the artists as production, which began months ago via pretaped blind auditions, battle rounds, and performances, suddenly shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Voice had to make a show viable that relied heavily on the face-to-face interaction between the coaches and their proteges in a remote setting, as everyone sheltered in place for their own health and safety.

Production moved from a glamorous soundstage with celebrity mentors, a backing band and singers, professional makeup artists, and stylists to a decidedly pared-down approach. In a way, The Voice perhaps benefited from this modification, allowing contestants to retreat back to their first moments on stage during the blind auditions when the sound of their voice was their most alluring quality.

The season finale will include performances by all four coaches, plus The Jonas Brothers with Karol G, Bon Jovi, Lady Antebellum, and Gwen Stefani. Blake will be joined by girlfriend and former Voice coach Gwen Stefani for a duet of their No. 1 country hit “Nobody But You.” Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single “I Dare You.” Nick Jonas will sing a special cover of “Until We Meet Again” and share the stage with his brothers Joe and Kevin as well as Karol G for the performance of their single “X.” John Legend will perform a medley, including his hit single “All of Me,” a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and his new single “Conversations in the Dark.”

Bon Jovi will perform the single “Limitless” from their newest album Bon Jovi 2020. Lady Antebellum will perform “Champagne Night,” a song created on the Season 2 premiere of NBC’s songwriter series Songland.

Following these performances, the newest winner of The Voice will be crowned.