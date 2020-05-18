Melissa Gorga Shares Throwback ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit Photos For Teresa Giudice’s Birthday

The 'RHONJ' star shared a sizzling throwback to her and Teresa's swimwear shoot.

Melissa Gorga threw things back a few years as she celebrated her sister-in-law and fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s 48th birthday on May 18. The reality star treated her 2.1 million followers to a look at a past photo shoot she and Teresa did together for Us Weekly, which saw the duo dress up in skimpy red swimsuits as they channelled their inner Baywatch characters.

The first photo in the Instagram upload was actually a scan of the pages of the magazine and showed the duo as they struck poses while they showed off their fit and toned bodies.

Teresa put her left hand up to her face as if she was creating shade for her eyes while out in the sunshine, while Melissa pointed at something in the distance with her left hand.

The duo matched one another in skimpy bright red one-piece bathing suits which were very high-cut on the hips to show off their glowing tans and toned legs.

Melissa — who recently wowed fans with a set of before and after bikini photos taken a decade apart — also included another professional shot from the photo shoot in the upload.

In that, the duo stood side by side with their backs slightly turned towards one another. Melissa held up a flotation device as she showed off her muscles, while Teresa flashed a big smile with her red plastic floatie down by her side.

Teresa had her long, dark hair flowing down for the shoot, while Melissa rocked a highlighted bob.

The photos were actually taken back in 2016 as part of Us Weekly‘s annual Hot Bodies issue.

In the caption, the mom of three shared a sweet message for her sister-in-law, who she’s famously had some dramatic ups and downs with over the past 15 years since Melissa married Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.

The “On Display” singer sweetly referred to Teresa as “beautiful” in her message and noted that they have had “so many years of sisterhood.”

She tagged her location as being somewhere in New Jersey.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the sweet birthday shout out in the comments section.

“This makes me so happy, literally love you two,” one person commented with a red heart.

“Love the picture of the two of you! Happy Birthday!!” another person said.

“I love when they are besties like this,” a third person said, referring to the twosome’s drama which has been a major storyline on the Bravo show for the best part of a decade.

But it seems as though the duo are now on much better terms, as this isn’t the only time recently that Melissa has shared a snap with the mom of four.

It was only back in February when the reality star took to social media to post a beach photo of herself and Teresa. It showed the duo as they hung out with two of their fellow RHONJ co-stars, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin, during a sunny trip to the Jersey Shore.