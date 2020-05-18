Vicky Aisha Shows Off Curvy Posterior In A Thong Swimsuit

Curvy bombshell Vicky Aisha put on a provocative display in her latest Instagram share, flaunting her bodacious backside in a thong swimsuit that perfectly showed off her voluptuous assets. The revealing number was a pale-pink color that almost matched her rosy skin tone and flashed more than her round rear end, nearly completely baring her back. The one-piece appeared to be a halterneck style and was incredibly deep cut on the side, showing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The Aussie tattoo model let herself be photographed from behind, teasing her ample chest as she turned her shoulder towards the camera.

Vicky posed in a stylish interior dominated by subtle shades of vintage gray. She appeared to be kneeling on a couch, one decorated with at least five throw pillows, although the half-body shot didn’t show anything below her upper thighs. The palette of the decor brought out the charcoal tone of her numerous tattoos, calling attention to her gorgeous ink and emphasizing the contrast with her fair skin. The stunner held her arm across her midriff, accentuating her tiny waist, and gave off sultry vibes as she parted her lips and shot a smoldering look at the lens.

The 28-year-old topped off her sexy look with a bubblegum-pink wig, which was styled in braided pigtails that were brushed over her shoulder, tracing the contour of her shapely bust. The item beautifully harmonized with the light, pastel color of her swimwear, adding a whimsical touch to her look. While fans may have found it difficult to take their eyes off of Vicky’s curves — the photo spotlighted her hips and thighs in addition to her peachy derriere — the model’s glam was also deserving of attention. She rocked bold eyeliner and long lashes, as well as a dark, earth-toned eyeshadow to further bring out her piercing blue gaze. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and she wore a glossy dark-nude shade on her lush lips.

Followers were all over the cheeky upload, rewarding the snap with more than 31,100 likes. The upload also amassed 460 comments overnight, including a few messages from fellow models.

“Holly moly [sic],” wrote Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen, leaving a pair of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in Nikki Giavasis, followed by a trio of two-hearts emoji.

Bang Energy elite model Tefi Valenzuela also noticed the hot look, commenting with a two-hearts emoji.

In her caption, Vicky asked fans about their lockdown situation and whether things were “starting to open back up” in other parts of the world.

“Yes a little! Was never too strict in Reno luckily! Love this shot,” replied one person, who added three heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m in Chicago and nothings changing until June but we still have to wear masks everywhere we go and there’s gonna be some new rules. How is it where you are?” penned another Instagram user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicky showed off the front view of her swimsuit in a close-up shared yesterday, wherein she put her plunging neckline and massive cleavage front and center.