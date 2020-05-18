Tyler Cameron Responds To Hannah Brown ‘N-Word’ Controversy, Says Issue Is A ‘Societal Problem’

As former Bachelorette Hannah Brown deals with the fallout from her use of a racial slur, her former flame Tyler Cameron showed his support as he described the controversy as “bigger than HB,” per E! Online. Brown was roundly criticized after she posted a video of herself reciting the lyrics to DaBaby’s song “Rockstar,” which included the N-word. After initially denying she used the word, Brown has since apologized for her actions.

In a string of Instagram stories posted on Sunday evening, Cameron gave his thoughts on both Brown’s actions and the subsequent responses.

Cameron first shared a video posted by Rachel Lindsay, another former Bachelorette. In the video, Lindsay said she was not interested in “dragging” Brown and instead took the opportunity to speak with her personally to educate her and help her learn from her mistake. Lindsay also reiterated that she was hurt and offended by Brown’s use of the word and was disappointed that it took so long for her to offer an apology. Cameron commented that the clip “hit the nail on the head” and pointed out that he was disheartened by the comments it received.

“If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem.”

After posting the initial story, Cameron posted screenshots of two comments he had since received in response. The comments were supportive of Brown and expressed confusion that there was such a controversy. In the stories, the reality star gave his reply.

“This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don’t get it. This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem.”

The second comment suggested that blame should be put on the musical artists that release songs using the slur, rather than their fans. Cameron replied by saying that he did not believe Brown was a racist, but blaming the artist misses the point of Lindsay’s video.

Cameron’s final Instagram story on the subject offered his full perspective on Brown’s situation. He called on his followers not to dogpile Brown, but to instead use the opportunity to educate and avoid responding to negativity with negativity.

“In these moments, you have the opportunity to burry [sic] someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let’s learn and lift each other up with love.”