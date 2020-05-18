Lauren Drain Goes Topless In Calvin Klein Thong For Scandalous New Instagram Share

Lauren Drain brought the heat to Instagram again yesterday while going topless in a scandalous new shot. The photo was added to her page on May 17, and it’s been generating a ton of buzz from her 3.8 million fans.

The tantalizing image appeared to have been taken in a photo studio, which was furnished with only a wooden chair. As the geotag indicated, Lauren was in Santa Monica, California, where she posed in profile. The plain white backdrop was illuminated with a bright light, which served as the perfect complement to the former nurse’s beautiful bronze body.

The mother of one faced her curvaceous backside toward the camera and rested her right leg on the chair in front of her while the other was planted firmly on the ground. Lauren ran one hand through her hair and looked off into the distance with an alluring stare.

She went scantily clad on the top, opting to go without a shirt or bra altogether. Lauren strategically placed one hand over her front, covering her chest but still exposing ample sideboob for the camera. The angle of the shot allowed a teasing glimpse of her taut tummy while her sculpted arms and chiseled back were also seen in their entirety.

She opted for an equally sexy look on the bottom, wearing nothing more than a pair of thong underwear. Its tight waistband sat tightly on her cut hips and possessed the famous Calvin Klein logo on the band in bold black letters. The panties also boasted a high-rise cut that accentuated Lauren’s tiny waist and hourglass curves. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered her backside, leaving her pert derriere and muscular thighs in plain sight. She also added a pair of brown-knee high boots with a sizable heel that fit snug on her stems.

Lauren opted to go jewelry-free for the sizzling new shot, ensuring that her audience’s eyes were glued to her impressive physique. Her platinum blond tresses were worn at her back and nearly fell to her booty. Lauren also rocked a minor application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara.

The sultry shot has been showered with praise in the short time that it’s been live on her page. The post has been double-tapped over 20,000 times and showered with over 100 compliments.

“Hey buddy you looked amazing right after the baby beautiful woman god bless you always amen,” one follower wrote with a few red hearts.

“Sweet baby Jesus the Boots,” a second fan pointed out with a series of flames.

“Again Beautiful stay safe, stay strong, stay home from Winnipeg Canada,” one more added.