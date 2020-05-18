Randall Emmett Shows Off Weight Loss Ahead Of His Wedding To Lala Kent

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star's fiance looks noticeable slimmer in a new photo.

Randall Emmett says he is trying to lose weight ahead of his July wedding to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

In a new Instagram share, Randall, 49, posted a photo of him posing with his daughters, London and Rylee, posing amid a gorgeous background in Laguna Beach. The Irishman producer was wearing a black t-shirt and matching track pants as he posed with his arms around his girls. And while his daughters were standing in front of him, the filmmaker’s weight loss was apparent in the pic. In the photo, Randall looks noticeably trimmer than he does on the current season of Vanderpump Rules.

Randall, who recently postponed his wedding to Lala due to the coronavirus pandemic, responded to Instagram fans who commented on his slimmer physique.

After one follower wrote, “Randall looks like he lost weight?” the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, replied, “Working at it.”

Other fans told Randall that he looks incredible.

“Your hard work shows!” one fan told Randall.

“Your weight loss looks wonderful!” another added. “Keep up the good work. Not just for the outside of you, but for what healthy weight does to you inside.”

“I can see the weight you’ve lost!” another fan added. “Looking great, but more importantly HAPPY! Love it!!!”

Randall has not elaborated on his weight loss plan, so it’s unclear if he has changed his diet, exercise habits, or a combination of both. What is clear is that the usually-busy film producer has a lot of extra time to focus on his pre-wedding weight loss because his wedding date has been pushed out by at least three months.

While Randall’s wedding to Lala was originally scheduled for April 18, the couple pushed it out until at least July due to the pandemic. In addition, with film and television production temporarily shut down, Randall likely has at least some extra time to devote to his physical health.

In February, bride-to-be Lala recently revealed that she’s doing a 6-step pre-wedding workout with trainer Jenna Willis ahead of her big day, according to Bravo.com. While she thanked her trainer for getting her out of bed every morning and kicking her butt, the Vanderpump Rules star has also been vocal about the fact that a healthy lifestyle is more important than a body type.

“I don’t think you need to be a bodybuilder in order to be in the fitness category, just maintain a healthy lifestyle,” the Vanderpump Rules star told Cosmopolitan.”We all have different body types. Not everyone is always going to be a size two and have a six-pack and be like, bangin’ all the time.”

Lala also noted that if you have a healthy heart and mind, “you’re living the life.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Lala’s on-and-off friend, James Kennedy, once referred to Randall as the “fat man” when Lala first started dating him. Kennedy has since publicly apologized for his unkind comments about the dad of two.