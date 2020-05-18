Blake Shelton Hilariously Throws Shade At Luke Bryan On Twitter

'The Voice' coach threw out a playful dig in the 'American Idol' judge's direction as NASCAR returned.

Blake Shelton had a little playful shade for Luke Bryan over the weekend as the country superstar celebrated the much anticipated return of NASCAR. The Voice coach took to Twitter on May 17 to get in a hilarious dig as he told his more than 20 million followers about how excited he was to see the motorsport return.

Everything started out pretty innocently on the social media site. Blake began his tweet by telling fans that he was “so happy NASCAR is coming on!!!”

But things then took a pretty cutting turn as the “God’s Country” singer just couldn’t help but poke fun at his friend.

“The stands look like a @LukeBryanOnline concert but who cares!!!” he continued, adding, “Go Clint!” as he referred to drive Clint Bowyer.

NASCAR returned to TV on May 17 but without any fans in the crowd in line with social distancing rules imposed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Plenty of fans responded to Blake’s joke on the social media site. Many defended the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer while others laughed along with the star.

“Blake you’re so damn funny with your Luke Bromance!! I love you both!! Enjoy the race come on Chase Elliott!! Let’s go racing!!” one person tweeted.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images for dcp

“LMAO!!!!! Some of us LOVE LUKE just as much as we love you blake just saying #NASCARIsBack #RealHeroes400,” another Twitter user said.

“C’mon @LukeBryanOnline you need a good comeback for that shade!!!!!” a third person said with several crying laughing emoji, though Luke is yet to publicly respond to Blake’s jokey shade.

But while it may have seemed as though the “God Gave Me You” singer and his fellow country star have some bad blood, they’ve actually traded playful quips between one another for years. Blake even trolled Luke with a throwback snap of them for the latter’s birthday last year in which he referred to him by the nickname of “s**thead.”

They do have a little rivalry though. As well as being two of the biggest names in country music, they also appear on rival singing shows. Blake has served as a coach on The Voice ever since it first began back in 2011, while Luke has appeared as a judge on American Idol ever since it was picked up by ABC in 2018.

But Blake’s sharp tongue isn’t only reserved for Luke.

The singer has become notorious for ribbing his friends and co-stars, and perhaps most famously traded regular insults with Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine on The Voice. He most recently got another dig in at his former co-coach last week, a year after he left the show, when he quipped that Adam was “unpopular.”