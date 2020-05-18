Yanet Garcia Flaunts World Famous Booty In Insanely Tight Bodysuit

Yanet Garcia lit up Instagram with another insanely sexy post that saw her clad in a tiny white bodysuit. The eye-catching upload was added to her feed this past weekend, and fans have been raving about it ever since.

The shot captured “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” posing on a set of stairs with a wooden balcony and metal railing. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but in the past, she posed in the same spot in her television studio in Mexico. An extensive set of windows appeared at the top of the steps, which allowed ample sunshine to pour in. A few large white planters and a wall of greenery also surrounded the colorful space. In her caption, she wished fans a happy International Day Against Homophobia, which helps raise awareness of LGBT rights.

Yanet posed in profile and looked down toward the ground in the sizzling new shot. She showcased her bombshell body in a tight white bodysuit that hugged all of her curves. The piece boasted long sleeves, and she extended her arm out to the side to reveal colorful rainbow ribbons with red, green, blue, orange, purple, and yellow that fell toward the ground. The body of the garment sat snug on her figure, accentuating her tiny waist and midsection.

The bottom of the bodysuit was just as tight as the top. Yanet’s thick thighs and round booty could both be seen in their entirety thanks to the dangerously high cut on its sides. Meanwhile, the garment itself fit tight on her backside and accentuated her hourglass curves to perfection. Yanet finished off the look with a pair of black heeled booties to add some length to her frame.

The weather girl also included a few additional accessories that added even more color to her sexy ensemble. She sported a pair of multicolored earrings that popped against her bronze skin, and she rocked a piece in her hair that boasted the same colors. Yanet styled her long, brunette tresses with spiral curls, and they spilled down her back and shoulders. As for glam, she appeared to have plenty and seemed to rock defined brows, mascara, and eyeliner.

Fans have adored the update so far, and it’s garnered over 482,000 likes and well over 1,700 comments.

“Every time I see a new photo of you I add a squat to my life,” one follower commented.

“Thank you lord for this,” a second social media user raved with a single birthday cake emoji.

“This outfit is beautiful! And you’re not so bad yourself,” one more gushed with a few flames.