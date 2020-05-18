Rosanna Arkle Strikes A Sexy Pose In Cutoff Top & Bikini Bottoms

Australian model Rosanna Arkle knows how to make just about anything look good. In her latest Instagram update, she thrilled her 5.3 million followers with a series of photos that featured her rocking a super short tank top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms while striking sexy poses in a beach house.

Rosanna’s top was a white tank top that had been cut unevenly across the bottom with a design on the front. The sexy number gave her the opportunity to show off a bit of underboob while she posed for the camera. Her bikini bottoms were yellow and featured two thin straps that sat high on her hips.

The model’s post consisted of two photos that saw her in the beach house. She was standing near a wall with a large window dressed with a white curtain. Part of a bed could be seen beside her. The room was decorated also with pampas grass.

The first snap captured Rosanna from a close angle, showing her body from the top of her thighs up. She held a stalk of the grass close to her face while giving the camera a sultry look. She placed her other arm over her head, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest. She arched her back, emphasizing her slim waist and curvy hips.

The model struck a sexy pose in the second photo by cocking one hip to the side. The photo showed more of her body, giving her the chance to flaunt her shapely thighs and flat abs. She held one hand in her hair as she gazed the the camera.

Rosanna wore her hair down in a casual style. Her makeup application appeared to include sculpted brows, eye shadow, thick lashes, and a nude shade on her lips.

As usual, her followers raved over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

“That body is unreal gorgeous,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are beyond real you’re something else,” commented a second admirer.

“That’s perfection,” a third fan chimed in.

“Seriously so hot Rosanna you kill me!!!” joked a fourth follower.

Rosanna spent several weeks in New Zealand while the country was on lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there, she entertained her admirers with a variety of snaps that featured her showing off her fabulous physique. Last month, she rocked a sexy two-piece dress while soaking up the sun while enjoying some time on the beach.