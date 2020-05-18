Tahlia Hall Flaunts Pert Derriere On A Yacht

Tahlia Hall wowed her 528,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping photo on Monday, May 18. The Australian model looked incredibly sexy as she showed off her bikini body in a tiny two-piece swimsuit while riding a yacht.

In the update, Tahlia was enjoying a sunny day at the beach. She posed on a yacht with her toned backside facing the camera. The angle exposed her pert booty, which made many of her fans happy. She looked over her shoulder with a bright smile on her face, showing her pearly whites. Her long, blond hair was windswept, and her flawlessly, sun-kissed complexion glowed under the sunshine. A stunning view of the ocean, the coastline, and the cloudless blue sky comprised her background.

The stunner rocked a black string two-piece swimsuit from an unnamed brand. While the front side of the wasn’t visible in the shot, it was seen in another Instagram post. It boasted minuscule triangle-style cups, and a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment’s itty bitty cups barely contained her ample chest. Spaghetti-like straps hung over her neck, while another pair of straps tied around her back.

Her bikini bottoms featured a low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. The swimsuit’s thin waistband clung to her curvy hips, highlighting her waist and flat tummy.

Tahlia sported a full face of makeup despite being at the beach. The application seemingly included darkened brows, smoky eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, and nude lipstick. She also appeared to have applied bronzer and highlighter. As for her accessories, she opted to a silver-colored bangle and a pair of dainty stud earrings.

In the caption, Tahlia shared how she felt about that moment in the yacht. As of this writing, the latest share earned more than 29,800 likes and upwards of 500 comments — and those numbers continue to grow. Many of her admirers dropped compliments for the post, with most of them telling her how gorgeous she looked. Some others raved about her sheer display of skin. Countless followers struggled to find the right words to describe how they felt. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“Seriously, do you ever take a bad pic? I’m going with no,” one of her followers commented.

“Good for you. Always nice to see a woman happy in life,” added another admirer.

“Yes, you are so blessed. You have a stunning body, a beautiful face, and tons of opportunities. You deserve all of them,” wrote a third social media user.

“When I think of an Australian babe, this is pretty much what the daydream looks like,” stated a fourth Instagrammer.