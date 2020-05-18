Brit Manuela Slays In A Skimpy Black Bikini And Beaded Body Chain

Brit Manuela gave her 921,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a tantalizing new round of selfies that added some serious heat to her page.

The model took to her account on Sunday afternoon with the triple-pic update that has been showered with nothing but love since going live. A geotag on the upload indicated that the photos were taken in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Brit was seen sitting on the carpeted floor of what appeared to be her bedroom. She leaned up against the bed next to her as she snapped the series of images through the reflection of a large mirror while several open windows allowed the golden sun to flood into the space.

Brit slayed in an itty-bitty black bikini that did nothing but favors for her chiseled physique. The set included a solid ribbed top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It was slightly more modest than some of her other recent swimwear looks, though the number still flashed her audience an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its low neckline.

The brunette bombshell also sported a pair of simple black bikini bottoms that were equally as risque, if not more. The number showed off Brit’s toned thighs and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design. It also boasted a thin waistband that sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. A unique, beaded body chain was also wrapped around Brit’s hips, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and sculpted abs.

Along with the body chain, Brit also accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and hoop earrings. She tied her dark tresses back in a sleek, low ponytail that cascaded behind her back, and appeared to be going makeup-free to show off her stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy upload has fared extremely well with the model’s fans. It has accrued over 38,000 likes after 23 hours on her feed, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“This suit is perfect and you’re perfect,” quipped another fan.

“So effortlessly beautiful. You are goals,” a third admirer remarked.”

“How can a human being be this flawless???” questioned a fourth follower.

Fans should hardly be surprised at the sight of Brit’s killer bikini body, as the model often shows it off on her Instagram page. Another recent upload included a short video taken as she sunbathed in an impossibly tiny bandeau bikini. That look also proved to be a huge hit, as the clip has been viewed nearly 300,000 times and has racked up more than 41,000 likes since going live.