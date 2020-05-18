Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Works Glutes In Tiny Purple Booty Shorts

Lauren Simpson added the latest workout video to her Instagram collection on Sunday, May 17. Showing off her toned figure, the fitness model worked her glute muscles with an intense exercise circuit.

For the workout, Lauren wore a matching sports bra and shorts in a lilac color. The top consisted of criss-crossing straps across the upper back and left her muscular arms and chiseled abdomen on display. The tight booty shorts included a high waistband and bunched material along the backside, ending at the top of the model’s thighs. The shorts contoured to Lauren’s hips and booty and left her sculpted legs exposed.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers, embellished with rainbow designs. She wore her platinum blond locks pulled back in a ponytail and appeared to be wearing thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and glossy lips.

The post included seven exercises designed to target the glute muscles, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Lauren performed the workout poolside on a gray exercise mat and used a pair of blue ankle weights for added resistance.

The first workout in the circuit was donkey kickbacks, a move carried out from hands and knees. Lauren raised one leg out and up behind her, alternating legs. The second exercise, donkey kickbacks with pulses, differed in that Lauren left her leg in the raised position to complete several glute-tightening pulses.

The third video featured the fire hydrant move. Once again positioning her body on hands and knees, Lauren raised her leg to the side while opening her hips, alternating legs. The fire hydrants were followed up with kickback crossovers, which were another variation on the classic donkey kickback. The fifth exercise was the lying leg curl. Lauren lay on her belly with her knees bent and slowly brought her legs in towards her booty, flexing her impressive hamstrings as she did so.

The final two exercises in the ab circuit were glute bridge marches and single leg glute bridge pulses. For both exercises, Lauren lay with her upper back pressed to the ground while lifting her hips off the ground and raising her legs up towards the sky.

In the caption of the post, Lauren guaranteed the glute workout would set her followers’ booties on fire. She recommended that her followers use ankle weights for the exercises but added that a booty band is an alternative option.

Within the first day, Lauren’s fans left nearly 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments on the glute workout. Many of them complimented the model on her figure and workout videos.

“Good work! I can feel the burn just watching your videos,” one Instagram user commented.