‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Nene Leakes Why She Left the Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes took to her Instagram Sunday night to defend leaving the virtual reunion show during filming.

Marcus Ingram / Getty

“It only felt right to personally REMOVE MYSELF from the reunion!” Nene wrote.

The reality star slammed her computer down and left the reunion taping after a heated exchange with co-star Kandi Burress over comments Nene made on her Youtube channel. While not naming names, Nene stated in a video that she didn’t understand all of the spin-offs some stars were getting. Kandi took offense as she is the only cast member that currently has any other shows with Bravo in the works. Host Andy Cohen muted the pair after tensions grew high. The women were unaware of the action, and the argument continued for several minutes.

The original cast member of the hit Bravo show wrote in her statement that she was upset that her co-stars and host Andy Cohen were, “drilling me on subjects, muting me, flashing back to things that had happened since the show has wrapped.”

Nene’s co-stars went after her antics this season, which included several apologies many considered insincere.

“Apologizing for certain things was only right. That wasn’t genuine enough,” Nene commented.

Nene took severe offense to the women questioning her reconciliation with co-star Porsha Williams.

“Starting over with lil sis Porsha was made fun of,” Nene went on to state.

The original cast member was especially upset that the reunion show discussed more than just what happened during the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Several topics, including her argument with talk show host and friend Wendy Williams as well as interviews done since the show wrapped, were discussed at length.

Nene questioned why the same wasn’t done for other cast members. She wondered why no one mentioned the shooting at co-star Kandi Burress’ restaurant, The Old Lady Gang since that had happened in February after the show had wrapped.

Nene felt as though she “was being held to a different standard” than the other cast members and that “the rules only applied” to her and not others. Nene’s statement ended with a simple crown emoji. The previews for the third and final installment of the reunion do not show Nene, just an image of her closed computer.

Nene wasn’t the only castmember to walk off of this reunion. Co-star Eva Marcille left when she became overcome with emotion after discussing the relationship with her daughter’s father.