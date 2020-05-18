Candice Swanepoel Lies Back In A Red-Hot Wrap Over Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model sizzled in the two-piece that didn't leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Candice Swanepoel flaunted plenty of skin in a sizzling bikini photo posted to Instagram over the weekend. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model of more than a decade wowed in the hot photo, which showed the 31-year-old as she lied back on a white towel in a tiny red two-piece which didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The snap was shared to the official Instagram account of Tropic of C, which is Candice’s own brand of swimwear, and showed the mom of two as she relaxed in the sun. Candice propped herself up slightly with her elbows and placed her left hand on her slim hips.

The lingerie model looked off to the left and rocked a very large brimmed sun hat on her head which covered her eyes and put some of her body in the shade.

As for her revealing bikini, Candice seriously wowed in a bright red two-piece that perfectly showed off all of her obvious hard work exercising. Her toned abs were on full show.

The bikini top was a wrap over design which plunged low at the chest. The revealing number featured small pieces of material and thin strings, which were a stylish twisted design, that fastened around her neck and back.

As for the bottoms, they perfectly matched in the same red shade and also revealed plenty of her glowing tan.

The bikini bottoms also featured only a small piece of material that was held together with thin strings over both hips. They featured the same twist design that were pulled up in line with her bellybutton to create a high-cut look.

Candice — who recently wowed fans when she paired a tiny green bikini top with Daisy Dukes as she posed alongside a girlfriend — accessorized with several gold necklaces that draped over her chest. She also rocked gold hoop earrings and a thin body chain around her middle.

The photo appeared to be taken at the beach, as the lingerie model’s towel was placed over a patch of sand.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the Zanzibar two-piece in the color described as spice. The brand also tagged Candice’s official Instagram account, but didn’t confirm exactly when the photo was taken.

The comments section was full of impressed messages.

“Wow,” one person said with two fire symbols.

“Adore!!,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Love you @angelcandices,” a third person wrote with a red heart emoji.

The latest look at Candice in her swimwear follows another recent photo from the line which got fans’ pulses racing earlier this month.

That hot shot showed the mom of two when she posed for the camera in a knitted bikini as she got a little cheeky in a colorful yet revealing swim look.