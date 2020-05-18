Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Wears Pink Sports Bra & Gray Leggings For Ab Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted her latest at-home workout to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, May 17. The workout targeted the abs with a series of four exercises.

For the workout, the Swedish athlete wore a pink sports bra with criss-crossing straps along the chest and upper back. The top gave viewers an eyeful of her full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm and teased a bit of toned tummy. She paired the bra with high-waisted gray leggings that extended to her ankles and contoured to her sculpted and curvy legs. Hanna added a pair of white sneakers with pink soles to complete the look.

Hanna wore her wavy brown locks pulled up in a ponytail to keep her hair from falling in her face as she completed the exercises. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick black lashes and pink, glossy lips.

The fitness model performed the workout in a sunny space with a white carpet. She didn’t use any equipment, relying instead on her body weight for resistance. The post consisted of individual video clips for each exercise, featuring a total of four.

Hanna began the ab circuit with a series of plank elbow to knee touches. She kept her body raised off the floor with her feet resting on an ottoman as she supported her weight with her arms. The trainer then alternated bringing one knee in to touch her elbow, strengthening her oblique muscles.

The second exercise in the set was the beginner/advanced side plank elbow to knee touch. Also working the oblique muscles, this exercise required Hanna to rest her body on her side with one forearm flat to the floor and the other hand raised behind her head. She then repeated the same knee-to-elbow move.

In the third video, Hanna demonstrated heel touches, an exercise that required her to lay flat on her back with her knees bent. She then reached towards her feet with one hand, alternating sides. The final exercise in the circuit was V-ups into scissor kicks. Sitting with her backside on the floor and her torso inclined backwards, Hanna raised her legs straight towards the ceiling and then performed a few scissor kicks before lowering them back down.

The fitness trainer explained in her caption that she loves trying different ab circuits to chase the fantastic burn, both loved and hated by all. She added that she personally loved the workout and her abs felt the sweat.

Within the first day, the post received nearly 25,000 likes and dozens of comments from her avid fans.