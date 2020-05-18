Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Incredibly Toned Physique In Black Bikini

Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram on Sunday, May 17, to share a sexy photo with her 1.1 million followers. In this latest update, the 21-year-old model showcased her toned figure in a black two-piece swimsuit.

In the newest post, Ana was photographed enjoying a lovely day at a resort. According to the geotag, she was in Ibiza, Spain. She was standing in the shallow part of a swimming pool in water up to her upper thighs. The pool was situated at the edge of the mountainous place, overlooking amazing views. She posed sideways with her left foot forward and raised her left hand to her head. She looked at a distance with a sultry expression on her face.

It seemed like she already took a swim as she was dripping wet from her head down to her thighs. The photoshoot appeared to have taken place around late afternoon, where the sun wasn’t so high and bright. The cloudless sky, lush greenery, and the stunning views of the mountains comprised her background. A filter was used in the snap, which enhanced the colors.

Ana’s sexy bikini — which exposed a generous amount of cleavage, as well as her hips — boasted classic triangle cups that barely contained her perky breasts. The plunging neckline displayed ample cleavage, and the tiny straps accentuated her lean shoulders. A small o-ring with additional straps adorned the piece.

She sported matching bikini bottoms that featured thick straps that hugged her slim waist and curvy hips. The sexy swimsuit exposed her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. The garment had high leg cuts as well.

Ana accessorized with two bangles and nothing else. Despite being at the pool, she appeared to have worn makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, some eyeshadow, and several layers of mascara. Meanwhile, her brunette locks were wet, hanging down her back.

Many were quick to comment on Ana’s sizzling hot snapshot. As of this writing, the latest share received over 48,700 likes and more than 450 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her chiseled frame, while others opted to express their admiration through a series of emoji.

“What a cute bathing suit! I am forever jealous of your body, and you have beautiful facial features. Anyone would kill to have that oval-shaped face and jawline,” one of her admirers commented.

“Amazing beauty and body! I bet you miss traveling. Me too. Hopefully, all will go back to normal. Keep safe always,” wrote another fan.

“To me, you are a goddess. Your beauty is out of this world,” added a third follower.