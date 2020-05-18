Tinashe Wows Followers In Low-Cut Short Black Dress & Long Gloves

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has been keeping fans up to date with outfit posts and her most recent upload hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress stunned in a short black dress with thin straps. The attire was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with long matching gloves that covered up the majority of her arms. Tinashe left her chest bare with no jewelry but did put in large hoop earrings and a small nose ring. The singer rocked some of her long dark braided hair with sheer beads down and the rest of it in two small ponytails on each side of her head. For her makeup application, Tinashe appeared to be going for a natural look but seemingly still applied a glossy lip.

The entertainer posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured in front of an artistic canvas. She placed her right hand on the surface behind her and raised her left hand to her hair. The 27-year-old looked directly in front of her and was photographed in yellow/orange lighting.

In the next slide, Tinashe was snapped close up. She raised both hands to her hair and looked in front of her with an intense expression.

For her caption, she referenced her song “Life’s Too Short.”

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“Love you so much, queen. But it will be much worse without you,” one user wrote.

“That face is just EXTREMELY beautiful… look at that face,” another devotee shared.

“You are looking so fabulous and very lovely,” remarked a third fan.

“You know that face is just one of the most beautiful faces on the planet… it’s just a great face,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tinashe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short-sleeved dark gray T-shirt paired with light blue ripped jeans. Tinashe went barefoot for the occasion and sported some of her long hair loose and straight, and the rest of it braided with sheer beads. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and numerous rings. For her makeup application, Tinashe appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner. She posed on a black chair in front of a canvas and was flashing a huge smile.