Pregnant Ciara Reveals Bare Baby Bump In A String Bikini

Ciara proudly showed off her big baby bump in a two-piece.

Pregnant Ciara wowed fans over the weekend when she proudly revealed her growing baby bump for her 25.3 million followers. The “Level Up” singer glowed in a string bikini in the upload, which was made up of three stunning new photos that showed her as she posed in a black string two-piece while out in the sunshine.

The first photo in the May 17 upload showed Ciara — who’s currently expecting her third child and second with husband Russell Wilson — when she snapped a selfie in a plunging string bikini top with her growing bump just in shot.

The snap gave fans a peek at Ciara’s bump and a good look at her plunging top, which was a triangle style with a thin string tied around her torso. It also featured a collection of three strings that were fastened together with small silver embellishments and tied around the back of her neck for a halterneck look which highlighted her decolletage and toned shoulders.

Ciara — who previously showed off her bump in a plunging black dress — rocked a straw sunhat on her head and also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses with a metallic frame. She accesorized with a crucifix necklace and several bangles.

In the second photo contained in the sunny upload, the “Dose” singer gave fans a better look at her growing middle after she and Russell confirmed last month that their baby is a boy.

Ciara posed further back from the camera. She stood with her right leg bent in a pretty sassy pose and looked ready to give birth pretty soon. Her baby bump was on full show in her dark bikini and she wrapped a matching black sarong around her hips which was knotted over her left hip.

The third photo was taken from a low angle and showed Ciara as she proudly put her large bump on full display. She put her right hand up to hold on to her hat as her skin glowed.

The stunning maternity photos received a whole lot of attention on the social media site. Plenty of famous faces shared their support for the R&B singer.

Kelly Rowland told the expectant mom in the comments section that she looked “So beautiful!!”

Fellow singer Cassie commented with two eye heart emoji.

Janelle Monae also shared the love for the star. She wrote that Ciara looked “So pretty.”

The upload has received more than 981,000 likes in 13 hours.

Ciara previously rocked a red bikini to announce her pregnancy in late January.

She and Russell both shared sizzling shots to their Instagram accounts from a tropical vacation as they excitedly announced that they were expanding their family.