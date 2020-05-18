Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Toned Body In Sexy Sportswear

Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the week with a sun-kissed photo that showed fans her sporty side. Snapped outdoors, the 19-year-old model put her fantastic figure on display in a sexy crop top and leggings ensemble that perfectly showed off her toned body. The gorgeous blonde wore a fabulous wig that was only a few shades lighter than her natural tresses, and which was styled in luscious curls that tumbled over her shoulders. Tarsha struck a coquettish pose, pulling on one lock of hair as she cocked a hip to the side and seductively parted her lush lips.

The Aussie beauty flaunted her hourglass curves in the form-fitting outfit, which was a glossy periwinkle color that accentuated her bronzed tan and all-over glow. The look showed plenty of cleavage thanks to the low-cut top, while also baring quite a bit of her midriff. The high-rise leggings accentuated her small waist, and fit so tightly across the hips and lower body that they teased the shape of her underwear. The set had a ribbed texture that appeared to enhance her voluptuous assets, which also extended to the wide waistband of her leggings and the large underband of her crop top.

Tarsha completed her look with a black baseball cap. She didn’t appear to be wearing any other accessories, letting her enviable physique speak for itself. The photo captured her from the mid-hip up and didn’t showcase her choice of footwear. As usual, the model was all glammed up for the shot, opting for a face-full of makeup that seemed to include shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow, long lashes to further bring out her eyes, and a glossy bronze lipstick.

While Tarsha didn’t specify what brand were her clothes, she made her caption all about her stylish wig, noting that the hairpiece was from Freedom Couture. Fans appeared to have fallen in love with the look, clicking the like button on her post more than 7,050 times and leaving 85 comments in the first 52 minutes of going live.

“So nice [fire emoji] and I like your outfit,” penned one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so hot blonde,” opined another fan, leaving a pair of heart-eyes and weary-face emoji.

“Blonde looks so good on you babe,” agreed a third follower, ending with a fire emoji.

“Didn’t even realise [sic] it’s a wig!!! Blonde hair would suit you so much,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The sportswear-themed upload comes after a pair of food-focused posts that saw Tarsha rocking the gorgeous wig as she savored a bag of Cheetos in her underwear and ate noodles in a slinky white dress.