Vanessa Hudgens Poses On Her Knees In A Plunging Blue Bikini

The 'High School Musical' star sizzled in a skimpy bikini.

Vanessa Hudgens sizzled in a skimpy blue bikini in a gorgeous new photo shared via her Instagram stories over the weekend. The 31-year-old singer and actress treated her 39 million followers to a good look at her glowing tan in the two-piece as she posed in what appeared to be her back garden by her swimming pool.

The former High School Musical star looked every inch the superstar in the two-piece as she flaunted her seriously fit and toned body.

The photo, which was shared on May 17 and can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed Vanessa as she sat up on her knees with her right foot underneath her.

Vanessa — who previously sizzled in a cut-out snakeskin swimsuit — put her right hand on her knee and appeared to snap the selfie with her left hand.

As for the plunging bikini, it perfectly revealed her deep tan and was made up of a light blue material with a cute floral print.

The bikini top was a crop-top style with very thin strings over both of her shoulders which also featured the same white and red flowers. It plunged low under her arms to show off more skin and also sat low on her chest to reveal her decolletage.

The Spring Breakers actress kept things matching with her bottoms.

She rocked a pair of skimpy briefs in the same floral print. The low-rise style perfectly showcased her fit and toned torso and her pierced bellybutton with only a small piece of material that was held up by the same thin strings across both of her hips. The strings were attached to the bottoms via silver rings.

Vanessa kept herself protected from the beating down sun with a stylish white sunhat and a pair of vintage-style sunglasses with a metallic rim. She pulled the sunglasses down slightly on her nose to look over the top and give the camera a sultry glare with her lips slightly pursed.

The star had her long, brunette hair tied up but had two pieces that hung down to frame her face. She also accessorized with a number of gold chains wrapped around her neck that rested on her chest, bangles on her right wrist, and a pair of dangling earrings.

What appeared to be the side of her swimming pool and a collection of colorful pink flowers could be seen in the background behind her.

But this is far from the only time the “Say OK” singer has flashed her bikini body for the world in recent weeks.

It was only earlier thid month that Vanessa sizzled in a red-hot swimsuit as she celebrated Cinco de Mayo.