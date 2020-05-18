Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Cream-Colored Crop Top For Latest Instagram Upload

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram on Sunday to share a new photo of herself. The Pussycat Doll likes to keep her followers up to date with content via the social media platform and her most recent upload didn’t disappoint.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a cream-colored crop top, which displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The singer was captured from the waist up meaning the bottom half of her outfit wasn’t fully on display. However, as seen in a previous Instagram upload, Scherzinger appeared to be wearing this ensemble for a photoshoot with HILuxury Magazine. She was captured rocking the outfit with a high-waisted matching skirt and went barefoot for the publication.

Scherzinger sported her dark wavy hair down and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. For her makeup application, she seemed to have applied a glossy lip, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

In the photo, Scherzinger posed in front of a large cactus and a plain cream wall. She placed both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk. The 41-year-old tilted her head over to the left slightly and had been caught in the sun. The brunette beauty showed off her natural good looks and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, Scherzinger expressed that there is nothing like a “sun filled Sunday.”

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Dimitri Giannetos, for helping her locks look luscious.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 990 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“How can one person be so gorgeous? Wowzers!!” one user wrote.

“Nicole, please you are EVERYTHING I want to be. Plz teach me your ways,” another devotee shared.

“It’s raining here… but you’re the sun to my Sunday,” remarked a third fan.

“Goddess. Keep blessing our social media and the world in general,” a fourth admirer commented.

Scherzinger is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. She is currently a panelist on Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer and wowed in a dazzling ensemble for last week’s episode. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger wore a multicolored sequined garment with long sleeves. She sported her long, dark hair down and seemed to be going for a wet look. Scherzinger appeared to have applied a glossy lip, black mascara, and dusted her eyes with bright blue eyeshadow. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put in small earrings.