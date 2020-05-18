Kaia Gerber Gets Wet In A Seriously Tiny String Bikini For Book Club

The model hit the pool in a minuscule bikini.

Kaia Gerber didn’t let a little thing like a cast on her arm stop her from enjoying book club in the sunshine. Over the weekend, the stunning model headed to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a seriously tiny bikini that showed her when she took a dip in the pool and read a book at the same time.

The stunning 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber showed off plenty of skin as she sat on a step in the pool water and read the book Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion on her e-reader.

For the photo, which she shared with her 5.6 million followers on May 17, Kaia sat against the side of the pool with both of her legs bent. He knees poked out of the water while she rested her device on a cushion and her right arm. She sported a cast on her wrist and lower arm after she told fans via Instagram last week that she’d had “a little accident.”

The cast matched her blue bikini, which showed off plenty of skin.

The star didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination when it came to her swimwear. The top was made up of only tiny blue triangles of material that were scrunched up and barely covered her chest.

It plunged very low and featured a thin string that stretched around her torso. It also had two matching strings around the back of her neck which appeared to be connected to the top with small silver rings.

Kaia wore her short hair half up and half down with the top half pulled back. She also wore a pair of oversized sunglasses with a gold rim and a chain bracelet on her left wrist.

Kaia’s golden tan glowed as she sat in the pool. Several sun loungers, the bright blue sky, and the ocean were all visible behind her.

The upload was actually made up of two photos. She accompanied the sizzling bikini photo of herself with a black-and-white throwback shot of Joan.

In the caption, the model encouraged her fans to read the book along with her. She also revealed that she and Emily Ratajkowski will discuss the book together during a virtual session on Friday (May 22).

While a number of fans commented on the book, others couldn’t help but be a little distracted by her flawless body in her skimpy bikini.

“Ur so beautiful,” one comment read with a star eye emoji.

Another called Kaia a “beauty.”

“Kaia you are so so so so so beautiful,” a third person commented with two red heart symbols.

But this is far from the only time Kaia’s fans have been treated to a bikini photo.

She previously wowed her followers with a series of underwater bikini snaps last month which showed her when she swam underwater in a black string two-piece.