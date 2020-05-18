Stefflon Don Stuns In Eye-Catching Low-Cut Top: ‘Ambitious, Rich & Loyal’

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself in an eye-catching ensemble. The 28-year-old is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress stunned in a low-cut multicolored top with thick straps and a zip going up the front. Her attire displayed her decolletage and the tattoo on her upper arm. The rapper was photographed from the waist up meaning the bottom half of her outfit wasn’t on display. However, in a separate Instagram upload, she appeared to have paired the ensemble with skintight black pants.

Steff accessorized herself with a silver jeweled chain and a thin necklace with a pendant. To complete the look, she put on numerous bracelets and a sparkly ring. The entertainer is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and rocked long curly blond hair, which she rocked in a high ponytail. She left the front of her locks to rest in front of her face, which was a light blue color. For her makeup application, Steff seemed to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

The British star was caught in great lighting and looked up to her left. She owned a subtle smirk and raised one hand to her bottoms.

For her caption, she described herself as ambitious, rich, and loyal. In the tags, she credited her wig stylist, makeup artist, fashion stylist, and jewelry designer Shedean for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 111,500 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.4 million followers.

“You have the most amazing team ever,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“The world wanted me to let you know that it’s so grateful for you blessing us with this photo,” another devotee shared.

“You are looking so hot,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re the sh*t sis,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a skintight brown velvet jumpsuit that had white detailing going down the side. The garment had long sleeves but still showed off her shoulders and upper back. Steff rocked her blue curly hair up in a high ponytail and appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner. She posted three photos within one upload and posed on a bed.