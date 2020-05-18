Kayla Itsines Shows Off Toned Figure & Announces New Group Cardio Workouts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, May 18, to announce to her 12.5 followers the beginning of her new Monday Night Meetups, in which thousands of Kayla’s trainees were set to join together for a workout. This Monday night, the theme of the workout was cardio and abs.
The post featured a selfie of the Australian trainer taken in front of a mirror in addition to a short video clip in which Kayla demonstrated several exercises in a large field. In the photo, Kayla wore a sports bra and shorts outfit that showed off her fit and trim figure. The yellow top, made of a ribbed material, left the fitness trainer’s toned arms and tummy on display. The black gym shorts rode low on her hips, revealing more skin along her abdomen, and exposing her long, lean legs.
Kayla snapped the photo while looking at her phone and giving the camera a wide, close-lipped smile. She wore her long, brunette tresses up in a high ponytail that trailed down one shoulder and appeared to add a touch of black mascara and shiny lip gloss to make her facial features pop. On her right wrist, Kayla sported a silver exercise watch.
The video featured Kayla in the same outfit as the selfie, and revealed she had added a pair of white sneakers to complete the look. She performed a variety of exercises in the clip, including plank jacks, alternating straight-leg raises, bent-leg sit-ups, scissors, straight-leg sit-up and twists, heel taps, and X planks. The exercises were all performed on a gray exercise mat and didn’t require any additional equipment.
[SWIPE] MONDAY NIGHT MEETUPS ANNOUNCEMENT! I’m so excited to tell you that this week’s #MondayNightMeetups workout is going to be ABS AND CARDIO!!! I asked you ladies what you wanted to train last week and ABS was the most popular response BY FAR…. I can’t wait for this. ???? You don't need ANY EQUIPMENT, it’s just going to be me, you and thousands of members of the #SWEATcommunity from all over the world, sweating it out together. This is going to be a really unique, high intensity workout like nothing you’ve done before, this will not be average ab workout. This is a workout that I really LOVE to do, it’s really my favourite type of training and something that I would do at home. After giving birth to Arna, I wasn’t able to do ab workouts for so long, so the fact that I can do them now makes me feel so empowered. I’m so excited that we can do it all together!! I have loved seeing all of your photos, videos and #SweatySelfies from last week, your response to the workout has literally blown me away and it means so much to me that we can stay connected during this challenging time. So keep sharing your experiences and make sure to tag me, @SWEAT and #MondayNightMeetups. ???? We're hosting a number of premieres on my Facebook page to create the best possible experience for you, with workouts starting at Monday 6pm for Sydney, London, USA (East Coast) and USA (West Coast). Exact times for your local area may vary, so head to my Facebook page to see the workout premiere time for your location. And swipe across for an ab workout that is going to get you pumped and ready for our workout!! www.facebook.com/k.itsines #BBGatHome #SWEATatHome #MondayNightMeetups
In the caption of the post, Kayla expressed her excitement for this week’s Monday Night Meetup and told her followers that she couldn’t wait. She explained that the workout would be a unique, high-intensity workout, unlike anything her trainees had seen before, and that it was her favorite ab workout. The fitness trainer directed her followers to her Facebook page to find out the local time for the workout. She ended the caption with a call for her followers to try the ab workout she left on the post to get them pumped and ready for Monday night’s workout.
The post proved to be a hit among the trainer’s fans, earning over 40,000 likes and gaining hundreds more by the hour. In the comments section, Kayla’s followers also expressed their excitement for the Monday Night Meetup.
“Yayyy I cant wait to join!,” one enthusiastic Instagram user commented.
“Your ab workouts are soo good!!! Love your content,” another follower wrote.