Kayla Itsines Shows Off Toned Figure & Announces New Group Cardio Workouts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, May 18, to announce to her 12.5 followers the beginning of her new Monday Night Meetups, in which thousands of Kayla’s trainees were set to join together for a workout. This Monday night, the theme of the workout was cardio and abs.

The post featured a selfie of the Australian trainer taken in front of a mirror in addition to a short video clip in which Kayla demonstrated several exercises in a large field. In the photo, Kayla wore a sports bra and shorts outfit that showed off her fit and trim figure. The yellow top, made of a ribbed material, left the fitness trainer’s toned arms and tummy on display. The black gym shorts rode low on her hips, revealing more skin along her abdomen, and exposing her long, lean legs.

Kayla snapped the photo while looking at her phone and giving the camera a wide, close-lipped smile. She wore her long, brunette tresses up in a high ponytail that trailed down one shoulder and appeared to add a touch of black mascara and shiny lip gloss to make her facial features pop. On her right wrist, Kayla sported a silver exercise watch.

The video featured Kayla in the same outfit as the selfie, and revealed she had added a pair of white sneakers to complete the look. She performed a variety of exercises in the clip, including plank jacks, alternating straight-leg raises, bent-leg sit-ups, scissors, straight-leg sit-up and twists, heel taps, and X planks. The exercises were all performed on a gray exercise mat and didn’t require any additional equipment.

In the caption of the post, Kayla expressed her excitement for this week’s Monday Night Meetup and told her followers that she couldn’t wait. She explained that the workout would be a unique, high-intensity workout, unlike anything her trainees had seen before, and that it was her favorite ab workout. The fitness trainer directed her followers to her Facebook page to find out the local time for the workout. She ended the caption with a call for her followers to try the ab workout she left on the post to get them pumped and ready for Monday night’s workout.

The post proved to be a hit among the trainer’s fans, earning over 40,000 likes and gaining hundreds more by the hour. In the comments section, Kayla’s followers also expressed their excitement for the Monday Night Meetup.

“Yayyy I cant wait to join!,” one enthusiastic Instagram user commented.

“Your ab workouts are soo good!!! Love your content,” another follower wrote.