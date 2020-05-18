‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview Of Tuesday’s Classic: Brooke Stuns In Racy Lingerie While Modeling On A Bed

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, May 18 reveals one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sudser. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) came into her own when she owned her reputation and claimed her destiny. Brooke cemented her position at Forrester Creations and stuck it to Stephanie Douglas Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) in the process, per CBS.

The episode originally aired on December 11, 1998. CBS is currently airing themed classic vintage episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless because they ran out of new episodes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, The Bold and the Beautiful has the theme of “The one, the only Brooke Logan.”

Forrester Creations was launching their new line, Brooke’s Bedroom, a new and exciting lingerie line unlike anything the fashion house had ever produced. Brooke, who was the current CEO at the time, had come up with the novel idea to boost the company’s revenue. However, Stephanie and Taylor were irked by the sexiness of the line as well as the fact that Brooke had moved a bed into her office.

After a huge fight with Taylor, where the psychiatrist accuses her of blatantly putting her sexuality on display for her children, Brooke decided that she would get revenge on the runway. Even Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman) thought that she was taking things too far, but Brooke insisted that she go ahead with her plan.

Taylor was worried about the press conference and called Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) to warn him about Brooke. But he said that they had it all under control and that their lineup was pretty boring. Nevertheless, Taylor said that she would watch the broadcast on TV.

Ridge went to Brooke’s office when the press conference was about to start, per Soap Central. But she told him that she would be late and that they should start without her.

Stephanie, Ridge, and Eric Forrester (John McCook) were talking to the press. Stephanie then started telling the media about the new line. As she delivered her speech, “Too Sexy” starts playing and models wearing lingerie take to the runway. The curtain then opens and the stage pivots to reveal Brooke standing on a satin-covered bed wearing a robe.

Brooke teased the flashing cameras by shaking her booty before disrobing to reveal her purple corset, garters, and stockings. She then waxed lyrical that the range would empower women to embrace their sexuality because all women were capable of being seductive.

Needless to say, Stephanie didn’t take Brooke’s wanton display too well and tried to cover her with a sheet. The two tousled before Ridge got involved and they fell onto the bed much to the delight of the press.