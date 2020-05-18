Saweetie Stuns Fans In Low-Cut Crop Top & Denim Bottoms

Saweetie took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The 26-year-old is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint followers with her most recent upload.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut crop top that displayed her decolletage and stomach. The garment appeared to have Burberry’s signature print all over and was left un-tied up at the front. Saweetie paired the ensemble with denim bottoms that had zips going up either side. The rapper sported half her long dark curly hair up down and the rest in a high ponytail. She accessorized herself with a necklace, bracelet, and large hoop earrings. For her makeup application, Saweetie seemed to have applied a red lip, false eyelashes, mascara, and eyeliner. To complete the look, she rocked long acrylic nails.

The entertainer posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from a lower angle. Saweetie looked down at the camera lens with a pouty expression and placed one hand on her hip. She left her other arm to rest beside her and posed in front of a large glass door.

In the next frame, she was photographed from the same angle with a similar expression. Saweetie raised her left arm and held a blue cup in her hand.

For her caption, she insisted that she’s nice to look at.

Saweetie didn’t add a geotag to her upload. However, as seen in a previous Instagram post, she has been spending time with her boyfriend Quavo.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 664,000 likes and over 5,400 comments, proving to be very popular 5.6 million followers.

“You’re a blessing to look at,” one user wrote, adding numerous red love heart emoji.

“You ain’t lying,” another devotee shared.

“Like are you serious sis. Ain’t no way somebody should be this fine,” remarked a third fan.

“You are more than gorgeous to look at. You’re BEAUTIFUL to look at,” a fourth admirer commented.

