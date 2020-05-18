Kayla Moody Goes Braless Under A Wet Tee For NSFW Instagram Video

Social media sensation Kayla Moody slayed the wet tee look in a seriously NSFW Instagram video shared with fans on Sunday. The steamy clip was shot at the beach and saw the sizzling blonde getting drenched while posing in the shallows. The busty model was braless under a revealing white T-shirt and took full advantage of the incoming waves to get soaked and sultry. She knelt on the wet sand with her legs spread, welcoming the tide with open arms and letting the frothy water thoroughly douse her chest.

“Who else loves a wet t [sic]?????,” Kayla wrote in her caption, eliciting a lot of response from her fans.

“A wet tee on you and a wet tee on me is an entirely different thing! Your tee must dry quickly because you are [fire],” replied one person, leaving a string of flattering emoji.

“Always love YOUR wet tees Kayla!” assured another one of her devotees.

Kayla wore a long, loose-fitting top that was outrageously deep-cut on the sides. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting — the item had a jewel neckline that only showed her collar bone — the hot military wife flashed some massive sideboob in the sleeveless number, which also bared a large portion of her midriff. The wet tee clung to her buxom curves, leaving nothing to the imagination. At one point, Kayla pulled up the bottom of her top, which appeared to be ripped, showing off her tiny waist. The gesture revealed her skimpy bikini bottoms, which were a vivid, neon-pink color and perfectly showcased her flat tummy thanks to their low-cut waistline.

The teeny bikini appeared to be a thong design and had a small, triangular front that offered little coverage. Thick side straps rose at an angle from the square waistline, forming an inverted-trapezoid shape, and were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her lithe physique. The high cut exposed her hips and thighs, reminding fans that this Instagram model boasts an enviable figure.

Kayla kept the sexy look simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, letting her curves speak for themselves. She sported a fresh-faced look, rocking minimal makeup that seemed to include subtle eyeliner, long lashes, and a nude-pink shade on her lips. She wore her golden tresses down and brushed back in a wet style. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, pointing to a strong sea breeze that was also given away by her fluttering top. The audio was not scored to music but rather captured the sound of the blowing wind. Fans could also hear the photographer’s indications as Kayla struck a bunch of seductive poses.

The upload drove followers into a frenzy, racking up more than 48,600 views overnight. In addition, Kayla’s admirers left 471 comments under the racy video.

“Damn,” commented professional smokeshow Kindly Myers.

“Always know how to push the limits and I love it,” penned another Instagram user, adding a hundred-points emoji.