‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Teases Summer And Kyle’s Future

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King discussed her on-screen alter ego Summer’s romance with her first love Kyle Abbott with Soap Opera Digest. She gave some insight into the future for these two, who recently reunited after many ups and downs over the years.

After a brief marriage that Kyle (Michael Mealor) offered Summer (Hunter King) in exchange for her donating a piece of her liver to Lola (Sasha Calle), Kyle and Summer divorced. Then, Kyle quickly married Lola, and for a while, they had a beautiful honeymoon period. However, the issues with their relationship were never resolved, and Kyle kept feeling pulled toward Summer, especially since they worked together at Jabot.

King noted that she wasn’t overly surprised about her character getting together with Kyle.

“It’s never out of the realm of possibility that Summer and Kyle were going to get back together, at least in my eyes, ’cause they were each other’s first loves,” King admitted “I feel like they were kind of tied together through that. As playing Summer, I want that for her. She wants it so badly. I was really excited when I read that they were getting back together.”

It doesn’t hurt that off-screen, Mealor and King also have a wonderful friendship where they laugh and enjoy each other’s company between scenes and running lines.

“I love working with Michael [Mealor],” the actress said.

While many viewers were unhappy to see Kyle and Lola end their marriage so quickly without really giving it a proper try, Summer and Kyle also have plenty of fans since they’ve been friends since they were children. Kyle is an Abbott, and Summer is a Newman, and they both understand the pressure of such high profile families and jobs.

“I feel like no one understands one another on the levels of their crazy families. I think they’re a good match. I like them together.”

When the current storylines left off, Kyle and Summer had just teamed up to thwart Theo (Tyler Johnson) in their presentations to Jack (Peter Bergman) to come up with a new focus for Jabot. Kyle ended up impressing his father, and Theo had to leave with his tail between his legs — on his birthday no less.

For now, the CBS Daytime drama is on hiatus due to shutting down production amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay at home orders, and in place of new episodes, the soap is in theme week reruns. When new storylines start again, most likely, Kyle and Summer will continue to move forward in their relationship.