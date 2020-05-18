‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Neil Creates A Stunning Legacy

The Young and the Restless preview for the week of May 18 through 22 teases a flashback of five episodes filled with the Winters family in Genoa City throughout the years. See the moment Neil Winters first arrived in town, and catch the family’s best and worst moments.

On Monday, watch as Kristoff St. John makes his Y&R debut when Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) crosses paths with a newly hired Neil Winters at Jabot, according to SheKnows Soaps. They end up flirting a bit, and Dru realizes that she could use Neil to make Nate (Nathan Purdee) jealous. Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) and Nate don’t see eye to eye, and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) receives disturbing news about her son Brock (Beau Kazer), in the episode that initially broadcast on February 13, 1991.

On Tuesday, take a trip to May 6, 1994, when Malcolm (Shemar Moore), Neil’s (St. John) estranged brother, shows up unexpectedly in Genoa City, and Neil isn’t all that excited to see him. Plus, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) ends up in a complicated court battle while Victor (Eric Braeden) helps Hope (Signy Coleman) even though it’s a hard choice for him to make.

By Wednesday, things with the Winters family get hairy as multiple members come to Devon’s (Bryton James) rescue when he finds himself stuck in a lion’s cage in an episode that originally aired on February 9, 2005. Plus, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) ends up turning over a new leave while Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) bares her soul to Bobby Marsino (John Enos).

For Thursday, join Neil as he searches in California for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in a storyline that originally broadcast on June 29, 2005. Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) join him to help find the kids, while Drucilla stays in Genoa City to keep Malcolm from going to find Lily. Also, Michael (Christian Le Blanc) finds out about Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) Tom Fisher (Roscoe Born) connection.

Finally, on Friday, take a trip back to December 7, 2006, and see the moment that Neil and Drucilla adopt Devon is official. Lily is thrilled that she suddenly has a brother, and Devon admits that he already felt that Dru and Neil were his parents. However, the adoption makes everything official for the Winters family. Plus, watch as Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley make serious plans to keep Gloria (Judith Chapman) in line while Jill (Jess Walton) digs into things to try to find out more details about her past.