Meagan Good Flaunts Her Abs In A Mismatched Bikini As Her ‘Jacuzzi Dreams’ Come True

Actress Meagan Good celebrated getting to soak in a Jacuzzi hot tub by treating her fans to a sexy snap of her bikini body. On Sunday, the 38-year-old Think Like a Man star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a mismatched bikini as she enjoyed using her in-ground spa.

Meagan’s two-piece included an animal-print top. The garment was various shades of beige and brown, and it featured an allover pattern of tiny black spots. The top had triangle cups that clung to the actress’ ample cleavage, which was on full display. While the lighting of her photo was dark, her decolletage had a gorgeous glow that further drew the eye to her chest area.

Meagan’s top was a halter design with long ties around the neck. The Prodigal Son star had the ties tangled in a rather large knot, and one end of the strings was slung in front of her shoulder. It appeared to have a tassel dangling from it. Another knot adorned the center of the bikini’s bust. The frayed end of a string hung down from the knot over Meagan’s upper midsection.

The actress’ swimsuit bottoms were solid black. They featured two strings on each side that were looped through the front of the garment. The bottoms had a mid-rise waist and high-cut leg openings. Meagan’s swimwear perfectly showcased her fit physique, including her toned thighs and washboard abs.

Meagan was also wearing a black headwrap, which was twisted in what appeared to be a doughnut shape. She accessorized her look with a pair of dangle cross earrings.

Meagan’s long eyelashes looked like they were curled, and she appeared to be wearing eye shadow and lipstick in neutral tones.

The actress was pictured leaning against the cement corner of her in-ground hot tub. The bubbling water rose up to her knees. She was looking off to the side, and her mouth was open as if she were speaking to someone. In the caption of her post, she indicated that she thoroughly enjoyed her dip in the hot water.

Since it was initially posted, Meagan’s photo has racked up over 161,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“The water has been blessed,” read one response to her photo.

“You’re a whole vibe and goal!!!” another fan gushed.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer remarked.

“By gods grace you are so beautiful,” a fourth commenter wrote.

