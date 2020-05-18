Bianca Taylor Shows Off Major Cleavage And Flaunts Her Perfect Abs In Red Lingerie

American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared yet another hot snap on her Instagram page, one that became an instant hit among her 780,000-plus followers.

In the snap, Bianca could be seen rocking a red triangular bra, apparently made up of soft stretch cotton material that allowed her to show off major cleavage. She teamed the bra with matching, high-waisted briefs that she pulled high on her slender waist to show off a glimpse of her thighs. The lingerie set featured matching statement piping along with the Lounge underwear logo printed on the band of both the items.

The risque ensemble also made it hard to miss Bianca’s sculpted abs, while she also showed off the tattoos on her arm and thigh.

In terms of her beauty looks, she apparently sported a full face of makeup in keeping with her fancy lingerie. She appeared to have used some foundation on her face for a flawless, matte finish. It seemed as if she wore a peach shade of lipstick to accentuate her pout and dusted her cheeks with a coral blush. She also applied a thick coat of mascara over her eyelashes and finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Bianca swept her raven-colored tresses to the left side and cascaded them over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California, where the model lives. To pose for the snap, she could be seen leaning over what appeared to be a sofa. She raised one of her arms and rested it on her head while keeping the elbow of the other arm on the back of the sofa. She lifted her chin, parted her lips, and gazed right at the camera.

In the caption, Bianca suggested her fans to download the Clover Dating App. She also tagged her photographer Jay777 in the post for acknowledgment.

Within 10 hours of going live, the hot snap amassed more than 19,600 likes. Bianca’s most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted almost 300 messages to praise her incredible figure and beautiful facial features.

“Lord, you’re so unbelievably gorgeous!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, baby. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” another user remarked.

“Red looks so good on you. This is the best picture of you!” a third admirer opined.

“Happy Sunday, love! You are looking super fit!! I hope you had a great week!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

The picture was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Bianca’s boyfriend Nimai Delgado, Vicky Aisha, Jessica Killings, and Lily Adrianne.