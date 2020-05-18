Jordyn Woods Flaunts All Of Her Curves In Latest Instagram Upload

Jordyn Woods stunned fans with her most recent Instagram update. The photo, which she shared on Sunday, May 17, featured the model flaunting her hourglass figure in a pair of loose-fitting pants and a tight shirt.

The sizzling snapshot was taken from the side, which further accentuated Jordyn’s fit physique. She stood next to a black, luxury vehicle, staring directly at the camera with bedroom eyes hidden behind large sunglasses.

Jordyn wore a tiny white tee that showed off her buxom bust. She paired the crop top with high-waisted, orange pants that curved tightly around her derriere, showing off her clothed booty to its full extent. As soon as the pants hit her thighs, they flared out and fell down her legs in loose fabric.

The clingy shirt and waistband of the pants also accentuated Jordyn’s taut midriff.

She wore her dark hair parted in the middle and tucked behind her ears. Her long locks fell down her back in straight strands that curved around her booty.

Her large, square sunglasses were sepia-toned. They appeared sheer in the sun, so her fans could see her eyes through the glass. As for her jewelry, Jordyn accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoops.

Though she didn’t tag the location of the photo, it appeared to be a beautiful day. A blue sky shone brightly overhead, while green trees dotted the background.

Jordyn’s brows appeared shaped and groomed and arched high over her eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with a warm, pink blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips looked to be filled in with a peachy pink gloss.

Jordyn’s 11.6 million Instagram followers loved the look, and flocked to the comments section to tell her so.

“Wow that would look great on you at our wedding,” one fan joked.

“Good lawd,” said a second social media user, including four flame emoji.

“Work it girl!!” exclaimed a third follower, punctuating their comment with several cat heart-eye emoji.

“My God,” wrote a fourth fan, adding flame emoji.

Many expressed their feelings by leaving rows of heart-eye emoji for the star.

As of press time, the photo racked up over 311,000 likes and received more than 2,300 comments.

As Jordyn Woods fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model often shares sultry snaps with her fans and followers. One of her most recent looks featured her rocking a white, cut-out dress that put her curves on display.