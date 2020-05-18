Nanis Ochoa Sizzles In A Provocative Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Colombian model and actress Nanis Ochoa took to her Instagram page and shared a very hot picture of herself to mesmerize her 700,000-plus followers.

In the picture, Nanis could be seen rocking a gorgeous black bodysuit made up of mesh fabric that allowed her to show off plenty of skin. The sexy ensemble featured several straps that drew viewers’ attention toward her smooth back as well as her pert booty.

The model opted for a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous attire. She apparently applied an ivory foundation that rendered her face a dewy finish. She seemed to have dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a soft pink lipstick and multi-colored eyeshadows. She apparently finished off her makeup application with a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

Nanis wore her highlighted tresses down and let them cascade over her back and chest. For the photoshoot, she stood against a dark gray, nondescript background and struck a side pose. She tilted her head, parted her lips and seductively gazed at the camera.

She included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that the snap was a throwback. She added that at the time of posting, she had been feeling lazy so she decided to stay in bed. The model also asked her fans about their quarantine activities.

That aside, Nanis tagged her makeup artist Mike Garcia for acknowledgment and also disclosed that her sexy lingerie was from the Colombian intimate wear brand, Percheroni.

Within eight hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 22,000 likes. What’s more, some of her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted close to 400 messages to praise Nanis for her beauty and sexy figure.

“Damn you are so sexy and this lingerie set is simply divine!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Do you know that you are the most beautiful woman in the world?” another user chimed in.

“Your body is a work of art. And it also looks delicious,” a third follower wrote.

“At this very moment, I am looking at your beautiful eyes and wondering how can someone be this perfect? Have a blessed Sunday, dear Nanis,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Maria Juliana Caicedo, Zahira Benavides, and Felipe Peláez.

Nanis wows her fans with her hot bikini and lingerie snaps from time to time. Not too long ago, she shared a steamy picture in which she was featured rocking a revealing black bikini, one that allowed her to flaunt major cleavage.