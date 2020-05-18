Hannah Brown Apologizes For Using The ‘N-Word’

The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown issued an apology on Sunday for using a racial epithet earlier this weekend. Brown reportedly used the n-word during an Instagram Live session where she was reciting lyrics of a rap song. After the reality television star took some heat from critics and fans alike, she issued an apology for using the word on a separate Instagram Stories post, according to Variety.

“I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

The post on Sunday night was the second apology for the incident, though some critics felt as though her first apology seemed more like she was trying to explain away her use of the word.

In the original Instagram post, which is no longer available on her account, Brown was attempting to sing the lyrics to rapper DaBaby’s song “Rockstar” aloud when she came to a usage of the N-word. Instead of avoiding using the phrase, she said it out loud. The usage drew criticism shortly thereafter.

Once users started pointing out what she said, she initially claimed she didn’t think she actually had said it. At one point, an unseen person just off-camera encouraged her to blame her brother. After she once again said she didn’t think she had said it, she did claim it was her brother Patrick who had used the word.

After users on social media continued to call for Brown to issue a real apology and take ownership of what she did, she did take full responsibility while saying she understood the pain she had caused.

Brown appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette, which aired last year on ABC. She’s also been a contestant on another reality television show when she appeared on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars in the fall of 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this isn’t the first time Brown has drawn criticism from her followers and fans since the coronavirus outbreak effectively shut down the country. Previously the reality television star came under fire when she left Florida, where she had been quarantined to go to her family’s home in Alabama. Once she got there, she posted a video on TikTok of her dancing alongside her father. Users posted in the comments section of that video that she had not handled social distancing very well.