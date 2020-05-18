Adriana Lima Lounges On Poolside Couch In A Barely-There Black Bikini

Brazilian model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Adriana Lima stunned in a tiny, black string bikini in an Instagram post on Sunday evening. In the steamy photo, Lima lounged on a white wicker sofa with luxurious white cushions.

Her legs were bent and leaning on the back of the couch, giving just a peek of her perfectly round bottom, which was on full display in the barely-there bikini bottoms. She laid on her back with one arm trailing down by her side and the other arm bent up by her head, resting gently on one of the comfy pillows.

Lima wore a minuscule black string bikini with a triangle top and bottoms that could barely be seen at the angle she was lounging. She also wore a pair of stylish shades and a beige Fedora with a black stripe above the brim.

The landscape surrounding her in the photo was exquisite. The couch was on a stone deck that led up to a small pool. Palm trees loomed in the background, providing a truly tropical vibe. On a glass table in the corner on the frame lay a bowl of ripe, red cherries and a glass of something bubbly.

The geo-tag on the photo indicated that Lima was in Miami Florida, as did her caption. Lima expressed her appreciation for the fact that she’s able to quarantine with family and friends in sunny Miami.

Only 35 minutes after the post was made it already almost 62,000 likes and nearly 450 comments from fans.

One Instagram user commented, “Absolutely gorgeous as always!”

Another wrote, “Congrats on the hard work Adriana! You inspire us all during these tough times! Keep it going!”

Lima has been quarantining in style in her Miami paradise, and she’s got the Instas to prove it. Last week, Lima posted a pic of her rocking a tiny leopard print bikini that left little to the imagination.

Though the former Angel retired a couple of years ago, her recent snaps prove that she’s no less angelic these days.

Her physique is still as tight as ever, which is likely due to the killer at-home workouts she does all the time, and sometimes shares with her followers, according to Daily Mail. Over Mother’s Day weekend, Lima posted a picture of her post-workout sweatiness for all her followers to enjoy. She followed it up with a snap of her lounging on an outdoor couch in a bikini, having a decadent meal.

Lima owned the runway for almost 20 years and was named Most Valuable Angel in 2017, per The Daily Mail. The 38-year old is a mother of two.