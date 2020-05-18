Keilah Kang Shows Off Her Slender Figure In A Light-Blue Swimsuit In New Instagram Pic

American model Keilah Kang took to her Instagram page on Sunday and posted multiple swimsuit pics to mesmerize her 2.1 million fans.

In the snaps, Keilah could be seen rocking a light-blue swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure. The low-cut neckline of the sexy ensemble enabled her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, while the garment’s high-cut feature made it hard to miss her famous thigh gap.

The model apparently sported a full face of makeup to complement her bathing suit. She appeared to have applied foundation and nude lipstick, along with heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Keilah wore brunette tresses in soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for an assortment of rings. She also wore a dainty gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat, drawing viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage.

The photoshoot took place at a beach but Keilah did not mention the location. She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she could be seen standing straight against the background of the beautiful ocean and the clear blue sky while soaking up the sun. She used her hands to protect her eyes from the sunlight, gazed at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the second photo, the hottie struck a side pose to show off her pert derriere, arched her back and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Keilah informed her fans that with the relaxation in the lockdown, she finally got a chance to go to the beach. She also wrote that the visit made her so excited that she forgot to carry her shades with her. Finally, she revealed that her sexy swimsuit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap racked up more than 125,000 likes. That’s not all but her most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted above a thousand comments to praise Keilah’s amazing body and beautiful facial features.

“Wow! You look so good. I can’t even remember when was the last time I wore a swimsuit, haha,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my goodness, what a gorgeous young lady you are,” another user chimed in.

“Beautiful Pic!! Have fun, but be safe,” a third admirer shared his concern.

“Damn, you are a real smokeshow!” a fourth follower remarked.