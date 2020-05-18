United States Economy Will Not Rebound From Coronavirus By End Of 2020, Federal Reserve Chair Says

In a Sunday evening interview with 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell predicted that the United States economy would not likely rebound from coronavirus before the end of 2020, The Hill reported.

“You really can’t put into words the pain people are feeling and the uncertainty they’re realizing, and it’s going to take a while for us to get back but I would just say this: In the long run, and even in the medium run, you wouldn’t want to bet against the American economy,” he said.

Although Powell said the economy might begin an upturn in the second half of the year, he claimed that a return to pre-pandemic strength would hinge on how soon people are confident of returning to a standard routine. This level of confidence, Powell says, may only arise when a vaccine becomes available.

“The parts of the economy that involve people being in the same place very close together, those parts of the economy will be challenged until people feel really safe again,” Powell said.

Powell noted that many portions of the economy would be able to move forward but said a full recovery is not possible until people are comfortable with the parts that involve close contact. According to Powell, “medical metrics” are the most important things to follow. He said that any economic data being tracked is a function of the effectiveness of social distancing measures.

Business shutdowns caused by coronavirus pandemic could "easily" cause US economy to collapse by 20 to 30 percent this quarter, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says pic.twitter.com/SHs0gyGwsQ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 17, 2020

Despite Powell’s grim prediction, President Donald Trump continues to remain optimistic about reopening the country’s economy, CNN reported. Trump has suggested that a vaccine will be widely available by the end of the year — health experts disagree — and also ignored guidelines that he proposed as necessary for reopening the economy.

According to CNN, Trump’s strength lies in his salesmanship as opposed to policy-making. The publication also claimed that the president’s minimization of the virus’s danger is an attempt to save the economy and, in turn, his reelection campaign.

A premature reopening has caused public health experts to warn that such a move could back a step backward and ruin America’s progress against the pandemic thus far. As The Inquisitr reported, the state of Texas reported a significant increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday, which marks two weeks since the state rolled back pandemic restrictions and allowed businesses to reopen.

The state experienced 1,901 new confirmed cases on Saturday, which is significantly higher than the average of 1,227 per day over the preceding week. Before Saturday, the state had never seen more than 1,500 cases in any other day.