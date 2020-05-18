Brooke Lynette Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In A Bright Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Scottish model Brooke Lynette wowed her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Sunday by posting a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Brooke could be seen rocking a bright yellow bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her voluptuous physique. Her bikini top featured a small bow in the middle and provided full coverage to her breasts. Nonetheless, it enabled her to flash a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

She teamed the bikini top with matching, high-waisted bikini bottoms that also featured two bows on the straps, one on each side. The racy yet stylish ensemble made it hard to miss Brooke’s taut stomach and long, lean legs.

The model seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup to complement her bikini. She appeared to have applied a beige foundation, nude lipstick, a brown blush, and a thick coat of mascara. She apparently finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and cascaded them over her right shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in South Beach, Miami, which indicates that the snap was a throwback because Brooke is currently residing in North London.

To strike a pose, she stood on the terrace of a green-and-yellow painted beach house. The background of the shot featured the breathtaking view of the ocean as well as the clear blue sky.

In the caption of the picture, the model expressed her desire to go back to Miami Beach. She also tagged her photographer Sukey Selva in the post for acknowledgment.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 28,000 likes. Some of her followers also took to the comments section and posted 300-plus messages to praise Brooke for her amazing figure and sexy style.

“Wow! You look absolutely incredible in this picture,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What a gorgeous picture! You brightened up my day with that happy picture!” another user chimed in.

“LOL, I NEED VACAY ASAP!!! BTW YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” a third follower wrote.

“You are so perfect, babe! And yes, not being able to travel sucks!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many other models and Instagram influencers liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Laurence Bedard, Barbie Blank, Hana Giraldo, and Lily Sabri.

Whether she is dressed up in a skimpy bikini, a provocative lingerie set, or a glamorous dress, Brooke never fails to impress her fans. Earlier this week, she shared a snap in which she could be seen rocking a skintight white bodysuit that perfectly hugged her curves.