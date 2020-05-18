Armed Robbery Case Against Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker May Be Unraveling, Legal Expert Claims

The criminal case against New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker may be starting to crack, a legal expert told the New York Post.

Baker was hit with a number of armed robbery charges related to an incident earlier this week in Florida in which police said Baker pulled a gun and robbed people who were gambling at a cookout. Baker surrendered to police this week, and on Sunday was given bail in the amount of $200,000 from Broward County Judge Michael Davis.

Police also charged Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was accused of working alongside Baker in the robbery. Both had surrendered to police by this weekend.

Baker’s bail amount amount stood out to David Touger, a New York-based criminal defense attorney, who told the New York Post that Giants cornerback with his $10.5 million contract could easily afford that amount. The decision to allow Baker to bail out rather than remain in custody indicates that the case against him may not be as strong as it initially appeared and could actually show the case unraveling, the report noted.

“From what has been presented to the public from the arraignment it seems that this case may not be as strong as the prosecution has alleged,” Touger said. “The public must remember all is not necessarily as it seems and people who had [Baker’s] career done and over might have to eat a little crow. This is America, and he is innocent until proven guilty.”

That echoed a statement put out by Baker’s attorney as he turned himself in to police in Florida on Saturday. Lawyer Bradford Cohen wrote about Baker turning himself in to police in an Instagram post, noting that the case will now be examined by the court and asking that people not pass judgment on the initial allegations from police.

“Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement,” Cohen wrote in the statement on behalf of Baker.

A report from ESPN noted that attorneys representing both Dunbar and Baker said witnesses at the scene dispute the account from police and would show that both men are innocent of the charges against them. Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN that there was a “star witness” for police who recounted the allegations within 48 hours, though police disputed this claim and said they knew nothing of a witness changing their story.