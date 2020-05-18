Katy Perry Dazzles In A Daisy-Print Maternity Dress

Katy teased her live performance of "Daisy" on 'American Idol.'

Katy Perry found the perfect maternity dress to promote her first live performance of her new single “Daises” on Sunday night. The pregnant singer took to Instagram to share two snapshots of her gorgeous gown before serenading her fans with the empowering pop anthem during the American Idol finale.

Katy’s outfit was a perfect example off her fun and colorful maternity style. The 35-year-old mother-to-be was pictured rocking a billowy tent dress that featured a vibrant daisy print. The base color of the long garment was black, and the daisies were various sizes. They all had white petals and neon-yellow centers. The dress was sleeveless, and it had a halter-style mock neck with a black collar. The bottom hem of the frock appeared to hit Katy somewhere near the ankle. Because she was seated, the skirt’s exact length was difficult to determine. On her feet, Katy wore a pair of black patent leather flats with pointed toes.

Katy accessorized her bright and cheery outfit with a pair of matching statement earrings. They were shaped like large daisy heads with rounded petals that gave them a retro ’60s vibe. The large flowers dangled from two small yellow spheres.

Katy wore her short blond hair styled with a deep side part and slicked down. She completed her stylish look with a shiny black headband, which she wore pushed far back on her head. For her makeup application, the singer looked like she was rocking black winged eyeliner, scarlet lipstick, and a hint of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Katy was pictured relaxing in a chair in front of her fireplace at home. In her first photo, she was cradling her baby bump as she smiled at the camera. In the second snapshot, she had her hands clasped in her lap. Her legs were crossed in both pictures.

It didn’t take long for Katy’s photos to rack up over 1 million likes and 5,000 comments from her excited fans.

“Queen you look stunning,” read one response to her post.

“You’re blooming and glowing mom,” another admirer wrote.

“I cant even imagine the amount of daisy related items of clothing you must have,” a third fan remarked.

One of Katy’s followers also offered up a baby name suggestion. The singer and her fiance, Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom, are expecting a girl, and the fan’s moniker idea kept with the floral theme of Orlando’s surname. It was also an obvious reference to Katy’s new song.

“You’re precious! Please name your daughter daisy!” the fan wrote.

Katy also showed off her maternity style in the “Daisies” music video. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer teased the video’s premiere by sharing multiple photos of the romantic sheer nightgown that she wears in it.