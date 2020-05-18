‘One Piece’ Chapter 980 Could Feature Clash Between Flying Six And Calamities, Reveal Kanjuro’s Plan

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get interesting as the Straw Hat Pirates alliance finally set foot in Onigashima, the Beast Pirates’ headquarters where the big banquet being celebrated by the combined forces of Emperor Kaido, Emperor Big Mom, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi is currently being held. Unfortunately, with the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, there have been delays in the release of the new chapters of One Piece. However, it doesn’t stop fans from making their own predictions regarding what will happen next.

Otakukart gave several predictions for One Piece Chapter 980, including the much-awaited clash between the Flying Six and the Beast Pirates All-Stars also known as the Calamities and the plan of Kurozumi Kanjuro after reaching Onigashima.

“Luffy and Kidd Pirates are also on their way to Kaido’s mansion where everything else is taking place. So it seems like things will take a little while to build up as Kaido knows already of their invasion but instead of focusing on them wants to show off the strength of his crew to big mom. We are also expecting to see this clash between the Flying six and the All-Stars and knowing how things usually go in One Piece then it is likely that Luffy might crash this mini-tournament that Kaido is holding.”

Now launched on the #PlayStation Network????: New dubbed episodes from #OnePiece: Season 10, Voyage 1 (ep. 575-587) available on digital! ????‍☠️???? Also available on Microsoft & Amazon Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/C2wKCII6k9 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 12, 2020

In the previous chapter of One Piece, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire summoned all the members of the Flying Six – X Drake, Page One, Ulti, Black Maria, Sasaki, and Who’s Who – to help them deal with Emperor Kaido’s family problem. Emperor Kaido ordered the Flying Six to find his son Yamato and bring him back to the banquet to meet their special guests.

Emperor Kaido revealed that he needs his son back since his big announcement in the banquet has something to do with him. Emperor Kaido said that anyone who would succeed with the mission would be given the opportunity to challenge one of the Beast Pirates All-Stars. If the clash between the Flying Six and the Beast Pirates All-Stars would really happen in the upcoming chapter, the additional one week of waiting would definitely be worth it for the fans.

King, Jack the Drought, and Queen the Plague may currently hold the upper hand in terms of battle power, but the members of the Flying Six couldn’t be underestimated. Even if they defeat them in a one-on-one fight, the Calamities are expected to receive serious damage before obtaining victory. However, as Otakukart predicted, the clash between the Beast Pirates All-Stars and the Calamities won’t likely be finished because of Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy.

Meanwhile, after successfully escaping from his former comrades and kidnapping Kozuki Momonosuke, Kanjuro headed on a mission to search for Kozuki Hiyori. However, based on what was shown in the previous chapter of One Piece, it seems like Kanjuro failed to find Hiyori. Also, despite reaching Onigashima on his own, Kanjuro doesn’t know how to navigate the Beast Pirates’ headquarters. One Piece Chapter 980 is expected to show how Kanjuro would be able to get in touch with Shogun Orochi while still being considered as an enemy of the Beast Pirates.