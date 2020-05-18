Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Dark Days Of Abuse And Homelessness Before Meeting Kevin Hart

When Kevin Hart was young he helped Tiffany Haddish get on her feet and off the streets.

In a candid interview that aired on Sunday May 17, Tiffany Haddish opened up about what her life was like before making it as a comedian. Haddish was homeless and living in her car before she met fellow comedian Kevin Hart who helped her get on her feet and accomplish her goals, according to Complex.

The beginning of Haddish’s life was far from perfect. Her father had left her when she was only 3-years-old and she lived with an abusive mother whom she desperately needed to get away from. In order to deal with the pain, she turned to comedy in hopes it would appease her mother.

“I would try to make my mom laugh. Because if she was laughing she wasn’t hitting,” Haddish recalled.

Haddish was eventually able to obtain a career in comedy but was still not making enough money to be financially stable. Even though she was making crowds laugh while working as a stand-up comedian, she did not have a home to call her own. She kept all her clothes and belongings in her car and tried to hide her circumstances from those she knew.

“I would always pull up 5 to 10 minutes late so no one could see my car because I had all my clothes and suitcases in my car,” Haddish said.

However, Hart eventually found out about her situation and offered her a helping hand when she needed it the most.

“[Kevin Hart] said, ‘You can’t be living in your car on these streets.’ He gave me 300 bucks and was like ‘Find yourself a place for the week. And then write out a list of goals of what you want to do then start accomplishing those goals,'” she recalled of the generous gesture.

Haddish did as Hart instructed her to do. With his help, she was able to begin landing appearances in shows. Eventually, she would go on to make history by becoming the very first African American comedian to host Saturday Night Live, which was a dream come true. Today she is especially grateful for how things turned out.

“Once it was all done, I was like ‘Whew, I made that history.’ Every morning when I wake up I’m always praying and thankful. So, I always try to find the good in everything,” she said.

