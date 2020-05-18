Tammy Hembrow Sizzles In Flirty Daisy Bikini In New Photo Series

Tammy Hembrow took to her Instagram page today to showcase her toned bod in a flirty, daisy bikini. The crochet set was light lavender with white daisy accents on the top and bottom. There were two, similar images in the photo set that offered a good look at her physique.

In the first shot, she posed sitting on the floor as she propped herself up with her left arm. She raised her right hand and placed it on her head as she gazed directly down at the camera with a sultry pout.

Her skimpy bikini top featured two flowers on her chest and had very thin straps. Her cleavage was on full show and a hint of her sideboob peeked through. Her matching bottoms had a flower accent in the center and side ties with long tassels.

The photo was taken from a lower vantage point, and it left her toned abs on full show. She was also photographed as she was bathed in sunlight, and her deep tan glowed in the shot. Her butterfly, palm tree, and writing tattoos on her arms were also fairly prominent.

Tammy wore her hair down and sported a complementary makeup application that seemed to include dark, long lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, lots of bright pink blush, and light pink lipstick.

In the second snap, the model lounged in a similar pose but glanced to her right with her right hand resting behind her neck. Her sideboob was on full show and her hair seemed to be blowing in the wind a little.

Behind her was a clear, blue sky as she was seemingly enjoying soaking up the rays.

The photo set has been liked over 99,000 followers so far in the first hour since it went live.

“Hot fire flames!!” exclaimed an admirer, using a string of fire emoji to make their point.

“So hot it doesn’t even make sense,” declared a second social media user.

“Your bikinis are always so cute,” gushed a third devotee.

“How can one human be so perfect,” mused another follower.

In addition, Tammy posted another sizzling update three days ago, opting that time for a casual denim look. Her top arguably stole the show, however, as it was a tiny crop top with front ties that called attention to her cleavage. Her light jeans had a high-waisted fit with rips on her thighs and she completed her look with a pair of chunky, heeled sneakers. She posed on a driveway in front of a white Mercedes sports car.